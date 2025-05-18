Young Sheldon Recap for 10/27/2022: A Resident Advisor and the Word Sketchy

The episode opens with Meemaw telling Dale that instead of giving him the money she owes, she will make him partner in her business, which she plans on expanding. Her plan is to buy out the video store next door and make it a video store in the front and video poker place in the back. He isn’t sure about this plan, but she thinks it is exciting because there is a chance they can go to prison.

Sheldon calls Mary and tells her that he plans on staying at the dorm. He has a list of reasons, but Mary says it is fine and hangs up before he can read said list. George is unsure, but is okay with it since she thinks he is responsible. They decide to have a romantic night since Missy is visiting a friend.

Mandy is at work when Georgie comes in, telling her that MeeMaw will be gone and he plans on checking on her and bringing her food. She doesn’t like this, but he plans on helping anyway.

Missy comes home and realizes that Mary and George are in bed together. She is mortified.

Sheldon is upset about the partying in the dorm and goes to tattle to the RA, but he is too stoned to care.

MeeMaw and Dale go to get the video poker machines, but argue on the way.

Sheldon is waiting for President Hagemeyer so he can complain about the dorm debacle. He wants to be RA and has a list. She agrees to make him RA, but he continues to read the list.

Mary makes George breakfast and acts all seductive. Missy thinks one of them is dying and acts snarky over their love fest. The two of them try to defend themselves, but Missy storms off.

MeeMaw and Dale go to get the video machines, but want to make sure the machines work first. The seller wants to see the money, so MeeMaw gets it from Dale’s garters. The machines work and the transaction is made.

Sheldon tries to make sure everyone knows the new rules. However, nobody wants to listen and someone takes his bullhorn. He goes to complain to President Hagemeyer, but all she wants to do is write a letter to his dorm mates, letting them know he is in charge.

Georgie goes to visit Mandy with food and movies, but she makes it clear this is not a date night.

Missy walks in on George and Mary dancing and immediately leaves.

On the way home, Dale and MeeMaw talk about their relationship when they realize they are being followed. They agree they are upset over this and she is no longer excited over their adventure.

Sheldon continues to be disrespected by his dorm mates.

MeeMaw and Dale are in a diner when the video poker seller arrives and sits with them.

Missy goes to hang out with Georgie to escape Mary and George, only to deal with Mandy and Georgie fighting.

Mary tells George she wants another baby, but it ends up leading to a fight.

Dennis the video poker seller, decides to blackmail them since they are involved in illegal activity. MeeMaw decides to slash the tires while Dale distracts him….and then slaps him.

The episode ends with Sheldon getting taped to the wall after taking away the hot water in the dorm.