Dancing With the Stars Halloween Night Preview

“Halloween Nightmares” – The remaining seven couples get into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines for a night of fright and fun when “Halloween Nightmares” premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with a thrilling number to “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor choreographed by Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. The pros and troupe will embrace the witchy vibes with a routine set to “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” from “Agatha All Along” choreographed by Britt Stewart and Ezra Sosa. There are even more tricks and treats, including a Derek Hough Masterclass focused on wardrobe tips, along with a spooky fast-paced number to “Aserejé” by Jean Massey, choreographed by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Partner dances will include the Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz and Tango and the night will feature the return of the “Dance-Offs”; two at a time, couples face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. Winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night. Based on the leaderboard from last week’s scores, as well as cumulative scores across the season so far, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have received immunity and will not have to participate, receiving bonus points as part of their immunity.

Dwight and Daniella vs. Ilona and Alan

Cha Cha — “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

Danny and Witney vs. Joey and Jenna

Jive — “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard O’Brien

Jenn and Sasha vs. Stephen and Rylee

Salsa — “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Poison” by RAVN based on his nightmare: snakes.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy based on his nightmare: ventriloquist dolls.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to “Ring Around The Rosie” by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee where Dwight becomes the nightmare: the boogeyman.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Secret” by Denmark + Winter based on her nightmare: creepy dolls.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus based on her nightmare: psycho killers.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens based on his nightmare: the dark..

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo based on her nightmare: vampires.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.