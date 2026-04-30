TV News

Syfy Debuts Nightflyers Trailer at San Diego Comic Con

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 20, 2018 @ 8:03 am

Today SYFY debuted a never-before-seen trailer during the series panel at SDCC for horror thriller NIGHTFLYERS from executive producer George R.R. Martin. Stars Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith and Angus Sampson took the stage alongside executive producer and showrunner Jeff Buhler and executive producers Gene Klein and David Bartis to answer questions about the upcoming voyage.
Additionally, NIGHTFLYERS executive producer and author of the 1980 novella of the same name, George R. R. Martin surprised fans with a personal video message.
Videos can be seen on the official Syfy Youtube page.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Syfy Schedule For 4/25
  2. SYFY RENEWS ‘KRYPTON’ AHEAD OF ITS MAY 23 FIRST SEASON FINALE
  3. Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Renewed for Second Season
  4. SYFY Wire to Release Battlestar Galacticast
See also  ARROW: Shifting Allegiances Preview

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

travel insurance | nimbus insurance and financial services. Tools for home building. Cooking smells won’t leave ? the best air purifier routine for kitchens (2026).