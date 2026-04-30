Syfy Debuts Nightflyers Trailer at San Diego Comic Con

Today SYFY debuted a never-before-seen trailer during the series panel at SDCC for horror thriller NIGHTFLYERS from executive producer George R.R. Martin. Stars Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith and Angus Sampson took the stage alongside executive producer and showrunner Jeff Buhler and executive producers Gene Klein and David Bartis to answer questions about the upcoming voyage.

Additionally, NIGHTFLYERS executive producer and author of the 1980 novella of the same name, George R. R. Martin surprised fans with a personal video message.

Videos can be seen on the official Syfy Youtube page.