The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap for 4/30/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 2 on Bravo opens with Amanda and Boz sniping at each other…..they are like ‘my business can beat up your business’ and ‘you’re a liar! No, you are! I don’t think my daddy, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, will be happy about all this!’

Then, we get into the whole deep dive of it all….and somehow, it is all an excuse to attack Sutton? Over wanting to take Amanda’s class? Because she googled people? Maybe she was interested into the class and don’t these women always google each other? Look to see people’s social media pages? I don’t get the issue.

Also, we get a clip of Boz using ChatGPT for her business….because now we are in round two of ‘my business can beat up your business.’

Dorit and Kyle argue over every little thing that happened between them in the history of the world…..and how they aren’t friends and ‘STOP IT, BOBBY BRADY! You’re such a meanie! Liar, liar, pants on fire!’

Everyone is like WTF and Andy is like, shut up, this is about Amanda now. He then shames Dorit via a viewer question about how she treated Amanda on the anniversary of her son’s death.

Dorit is then like ‘she shouldn’t act like she knows me when she doesn’t know me! NO FAIR!’

Amanda says she didn’t remember saying anything bad about Dorit until she rewatched and seems sorry about it, but Dorit doesn’t want to listen.

Rachel accuses Amanda of being a one-upper and it’s not nice…..as if she is the only Housewife to have ever do that….see Dorit in her eleventy million designer outfits, Lisa Barlow name dropping Ben Affleck and Blake Lively, all of their shopping sprees and playing ‘I’ll show you mine of you show me yours’ with their purses that cost more than my entire college education…..

Kathy Hilton is channeling Elsbeth with all her bags…..and it is her birthday……on Friday the 13th! YAY Kathy!

Jennifer Tilly is in a custom made self portrait dress…..because she is Jennifer Tilly and she can.

Kathy was on a Jello diet Oprah, Michelle Obama and Dr. Oz did….it did not go well and she found out it was all AI and no one did a Jello diet with vinegar and baking soda.

After Kathy talks about her love of male anatomy in art form, we get into Kyle’s montage about her relationship with Mauricio, going Brad and Angelina, seeing Amanda’s house and Alexia’s wedding.

Why are they all wearing makeup that looks like it was done by the Barbie and the Rockers glam squad?

This is actually really sad to watch Kyle talk about her separation….and it was kind of cruel for Andy to ask Kathy her opinion on it and for Boz to give her two cents on how to handle things.

Dorit asks Kyle if she is waiting for Mauricio to come back and is that why she hasn’t filed for divorce? As if she is the expert on how to handle crumbling marriages.

Kyle says she likes how things are when they have dinner and coffee, while Rachel says Mauricio lives a totally different life.

A viewer asks if she will ask for half the agency and she says it is hers….while Kathy asks if he knows this?

Sutton reveals that even without child support she gets $300,000 a month in alimony.

Seeing Kyle this sad is so heartbreaking…..I just want to hug her right now,

Kyle wants to know why it’s okay for people to keep people off the show, but she can’t….and says her relationship with person didn’t end because of the show.

Dorit says this whole thing made her have to lie and it is not nice! Kyle is more or less like, not saying anything and not spreading a friend’s personal business is being a decent human being and if their significant others don’t want to be involved in the show, that is their right.

Dorit thinks Andy should ask Kyle about being in the relationship when not filming, but Kyle denies this and says she is single.

It’s Sutton time! We get a montage, talk about her cutting back on drinking and how she is doing better. She is still sad about the whole Garcelle thing and I do feel bad for her, but I also see Garcelle’s side of things.

Jennifer and Sutton make up over their fight that happened earlier in the season and they share a sweet moment.

Dorit randomly talks about Sutton’s dark side look at Rachel’s party….which is so random I wonder if she even knows what is going on? Sutton shuts her down and needless to say, Dorit is not a happy bunny and yells at her like she is Regina George discovering her Kalteen bars are making her gain weight.

The fight turns to Sutton not going to Dorit’s party and how Sutton is mean, mean, mean! Andy tries to figure out what is going on and Dorit more or less calls him stupid, which is not a good thing to do to your boss.

Erika attacks Dorit for saying she was trying to save her job with her actions…..and tells Dorit, no, she is talking now and not to talk to her like that…..and not to say Boz is the only one supporting her.

Andy wonders if Dorit wants to apologize and she is like….um, why?

More next week. Stay tuned!