Will Trent Recap for One of Us Now

-This cult storyline with Will is very interesting, but I have a bad feeling it is going to end in disaster.

-Why do I have a feeling Brother Quincy leaving is going to be a major plot point…I have a feeling he is going to end up dead.

-Faith is so worried about Jeremy over this Raphael thing, but he is willing to do anything to fix things.

-Will helping the young mom who wants to play music is so sweet. He even fixes her guitar.

-The poor baby this woman is taking care of is sick and it worries Will. He takes a DNA from the baby for Amanda, which will prove that the baby has been kidnapped.

-Will is held at gunpoint by Finn…only to bond with her over pets.

-Finn warns Will about having the phone and then has him practice shooting. This leads to him having a flashback and her breaking is phone.

-Angie and Seth’s romantic night is ruined because she has to rescue Will. She talks about their relationship and says that he will always have a special piece of her heart.

-Jade was being smothered by a pillow in the hospital, so Faith and Michael jump into action to get the culprit and save her.

-At lunch, Rain announces that a forbidden item was found….the little guitar Will fixed for the young woman. He takes the fall for her and says he never realized that it was harmful. However, Rain doesn’t buy it and says he is covering for Naomi, the young woman.

-Rain then shames Will and reminds everyone that he is a child killer as Naomi is taken away.

-Jade tells Angie that Rain took her baby and talks about how Aster helped her escape. Angie promises to help her in any way she can….and then has her identify Ike, the man who is accused of killing Aster and others.

-Ike is blase about it and takes the fall for the murders, but no one believes him.

-Will goes to investigate and finds Quincy’s dead body. He hears the cult go after him and tries to escape but is captured by fellow cult members.

-Rain questions him and he tries to give her the answers she wants, but he doesn’t want to hear it and tortures him.

-It is confirmed that the baby is Jade’s and they go to rescue the baby and Will, while trying to get Ike to talk….all while figuring out Ike’s deal.

-Will tries to escape and freaks out as Last Dance by Donna Summers plays….the same song Naomi was playing. Cue a disco dance scene with everyone…..even Betty!

-Marion agrees to wait for him in this scene and they all continue to dance!

-As he thinks he gets back to reality, Rain reminds him that he is a killer, as does everyone else, causing another breakdown.

-Michael talks to Ike about being in the military, which leads to them fighting until he agrees to help and breaks down.

-Everyone is on board to help rescue the cult members….going undercover as poop people….or something.

-Angie finds Will, who is in a loopy state of mind.

-Michael finds the weapons while Faith finds the baby.

-Faith realizes there are other kids and rescues them as well.

-Will keeps telling Angie he loves her and kisses her during the rescue. She realizes he is high as he babbles about marrying him and asking if he is special.

-As Angie helps Will escape, they hear Naomi screaming. Will thinks Rain is going to kill her, so they go to help her as well.

-Naomi is undergoing a water torture when Will finds her. He fights everyone in his attempt to rescue her, while Rain demands Finn shoots him. Angie and Michael burst in, with Will saying to spare Finn’s life.

-There is a lot of fighting and Rain is arrested.

-Jade and baby are going to be fine.

-Seth goes to pick up Angie as she talks to Will about what happened.

-CPS is taking care of the kids. Will records what happened when Faith walks in to talk to him about the Jeremy situation.

-Amanda says there are charges against Finn, but they probably won’t stick. Her grandparents are with her and the bunny is fine, as is Naomi.

-Faith and Will agree to work together and eat, sleep and breathe it all until it is done.

-Poor Betty chipped a tooth and has a cone. Nico explains that she is fine, and Betty will forgive him, eventually.

-Will tries to give Betty treats, but she is still mad at Will. He talks to her about the situation and she finally barks and allows for them to cuddle.

-More next week, stay tuned.