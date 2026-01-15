The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/15/2026

Jennifer Tilly and Boz have their assistants serve them breakfast in bed. That is…..interesting, yet also goals.

Also, Jennifer is a legend. I want to be her when I grow up. Between her fashion, personality and the facts that she gives no effs, I just adore her!

Sutton explains what a vortex is as they head on their tour. Kyle is also with them, as is Amanda and Erika. They hike, mediate and talk about the Dorit and PK situation.

Erika doesn’t seem to like Amanda.

Rachel gets her luggage, although she did plan a shopping trip so she would have something to wear. She goes shopping anyway, with Boz and Dorit in tow. There is also a wine tasting. They talk about Kyle and the situation with PK

Kathy naps.

Erika is confused as to why they are cooking.

Amanda tells Kyle about the dirt she has on Sutton via another friend of hers. Seems like….nothing since we learned nothing.

The ladies plan on eating at almost eleven at night? By 8pm, I’d be like screw it, order a pizza and called it a day. (night?)

Amanda doesn’t care of punctuality yet is mad Sutton didn’t make chicken and also late.

The ladies are still cooking and they are closing in on midnight. Amanda thinks this is a good time to bring up the dirt about Avi and Sutton. She did not call Avi for the dirt, but wanted Amanda to hire him. Cue awkward moment.

Jennifer is confused by all this since she thought it was temporary.

Now all the ladies are talking about the Avi situation even though Sutton is comfortable. Amanda is going to question her friend again.

They are still cooking.

Dorit and Sutton have a bonding moment and Sutton even admits where she was wrong and that she even talked to her mom about it.

The next day, Boz is hung over.

Erika is drinking a margarita at 11:42 am. She and Amanda talk about the Sutton issue and think she is mad. Sutton herself says that Jennifer said that Amanda said thar she was mad Sutton was late for dinner.

Amanda boasts about her money she makes, annoying Amanda. However, Rachel’s son calls and they all talk to him.

Amanda takes a business call in the car to the next adventure, annoying Erika.

Is it ceremonial grade matcha? WTF does that even mean? Is it blessed? I’m with Rachel, this is pretentious. Half oat, half almond ceremonial iced matcha: Amanda’s coffee order. But not really, since they only have almond and whole milk, so she does almond.

Dinner at the airport. I am with Sutton, it sounds cool.

Dorit offered to squeeze her own lemons in her drink? What is happening here?

Sutton and Amanda are fighting about chicken-gate, Avi and simply do not get along.

Even though Sutton has made it very clear she doesn’t want to talk about Avi, everyone keeps egging her on. She even yells at Jennifer again, cueing a montage of their tense moments. Jennifer is not a happy bunny. She even vents to Kyle about Sutton, which shocks Kyle, especially when Jennifer says Sutton’s behavior is why Garcelle stopped being her friend.

Dorit, of all people is calming Sutton down. Erika is also being kind to her. This makes Sutton feel like part of the group.

More next week, stay tuned!