What to Watch: Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play

Need something to watch tonight? Check out Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play on BET+. More details below.

“TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S FAREWELL PLAY” will launch exclusively on BET+ Thursday, August 27. In Tyler Perry’s final stage run as Madea, he pulls together some of his audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy.

Madea is in rare form, as she tries to be a support for her great-grandchildren, and daughter Cora. While at her granddaughter’s home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help the family navigate their new normal. All seems fine until Mr. Brown takes a trip that leaves audiences in stitches. As always, Perry’s blend of incredible music and laugh out loud moments make the Madea Farewell Play great food for the soul.

Madea, the gun-toting matriarch drives a couple of hours to a rural town in Georgia to be with her loving family. Madea’s great-grandson is graduating from law school, and the entire family is gathering to celebrate the occasion. The family is in need of a happy time after Darlene has gone through a bitter divorce, leaving her financially and emotionally drained. The entire family has pitched in to help Darlene, and her son, Malik as he has barely paid his tuition bills. The graduation party is off to a joyous start until Darlene’s ex-husband shows up uninvited. Sparks immediately begin to fly, as Madea in the fashion of life coach, Iyanla, begins to fix everyone’s life.

“TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S FAREWELL PLAY” stars Tyler Perry as Madea, Cassi Davis Patton as Betty Ann “Aunt Bam” Murphy, David Mann as Leroy Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora Jean Simmons-Brown, Kwaylon Rogers (BlameitonKway) as Tiffany “TiTi” Samuels, Alexis Hollins as Darlene Samuels, Anthony Lewis as Devin, Jacobi Brown as Malik Samuels, Ashlee B. Gillum as Robin, Walter Fauntleroy as Omar, RaVaughn Brown as Sylvia and Kendrick Mays as William Samuels.

“TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S FAREWELL PLAY” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed and Mark Swinton will also serve as executive producers for Tyler Perry Studios.