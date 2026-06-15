Will Trent Recap for 1/14/2025

-The second part of the Will Trent season premiere opens with Will and Faith looking into Rafael’s daughter Sunny’s kidnapping and Marion holding a press conference on Rafael’s arrest for murdering a cop and attempting to murder another one. Will knows Rafael is innocent and is going to prove it with Marion’s help.

-Faith and Will discover Penelope (Sunny’s caregiver) dead and wonder who did it. He begins to put things together and realizes that Sunny was filming something when the murder took place, causing her to get kidnapped. He finds the camera and has Faith hook it up to a monitor…where they discover Lincoln Simpson was the kidnapper.

-Lincoln is now dead and Amanda and Michael think a cop may have been involved. They tell Coroner Pete not to mention this to anyone.

-Angie tells a man named John to fix a roof more quietly. He says that is impossible and she tells him to be careful. She goes back inside and he falls. He says he is okay, but he is not.

-As Amanda, Faith and Mitch go through Sunny’s stuff, Will talks to Rafael, who is being less than cooperative. The team asks him about some of Sunny’s things. They discover a gaming charger and think the device might be on her person, which means they can contact her without the kidnappers knowing.

-Michael questions a woman named Dolores from the DMV to warn her about the stolen vehicles and gang connection. After he yells at her about his bad license picture, he says he needs her help. She tells him that a guy named Mac who is involved in some of the car titles for the gang, so they set up a meeting.

-Faith and Will talk about the last time Will saw Rafael before he went to prison while waiting for Mac. They approach him and find a gun on his person, leading to his arrest.

-Angie is using AI to write her statement for her reinstatement.

-The roof dude hurt his wrist and got Angie flowers. He seems to want to ask her out but also wants her to not talk about the fall because he can’t afford to lose his job. They seem nervous around each other, which is cute and a bit awkward.

-Marion joins the meeting about who killed Officer Flynn and took Sunny. They try to figure out how Mac is connected and if he even did it.

-As Amanda and Rafael talk about Sunny’s disappearance, they see that Sunny is trying to reach them via the game. Marion and Will talk to Mac and tell him Lincoln is dead. He won’t cooperate, so Marion and Will go to talk about their pets.

-They figure out Sunny is probably in a safe house and try to get her to find the emergency phone to call.

-Mac finally agrees to talk.

-Sunny calls and they are able to figure out where she is thanks to the phone. They have her put it in her pocket so they can trace her.

-Mac tells him that Lincoln had him shoot someone. He says a cop was involved and ordered the hit….and it turns out to be Cromwell, who is the one who kidnapped Sunny.

-Cromwell catches Sunny communicating via her game and attacks her.

-For a split second I thought it was Michael as the dirty cop and freaked the hell out.

-Cromwell puts her in a trunk, but she still has the phone and is able to talk to Amanda. She tries to help her pop open the trunk by thinking of it as a puzzle. This helps them find her location and get out of the car and run into a mall. Unfortunately, Cromwell catches on and tries to chase her, but everyone is on his tail.

-He finds her hiding in the bathroom and grabs her. Luckily, he is caught and arrested, allowing Sunny to be saved and brought back to Rafael.

-Rafael and Sunny reunite and he introduces her to Will and Amanda.

-Faith and Will make up.

-Cromwell is being transported but then shot and killed.

-Will realizes that the mayor was involved and helps set up a sting operation to get her arrested. She denies killing Cromwell.

-Amanda takes Sunny in and although it is awkward, I think it will be good for both of them.

-Angie states her case to be reinstated while Will gets ready for returning to the job.

-Will sings to Betty as he prepares for his day. As he gets ready to leave, Rafael comes over and gives him their favorite snack from their childhood. Will gifts him a picture of him and Sunny together when she was a baby.

-Rafael is the one who killed Cromwell but wants Will to keep his mouth shut. Will reminds him that he is a Special Agent and this is the path chosen for him.

-Will and Betty head off on a new adventure.

-More next week, stay tuned!