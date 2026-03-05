Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 3/5/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy visiting Mary at church. Mary is disappointed there is no CeeCee, but happy to see Mandy, who is dropping off stuff for the food drive.

Pastor Jeff gets starstruck by Mandy and invites her to the church carnival. She says they will see they can do, but he wants her to mention it on the news and get them to cover it. Mary asks her to be more modest, but Pastor Jeff has no problems with her ‘showing off her bosom.’ Mary still protests, but Pastor Jeff says that Jesus hung out with prostitutes and turned out just fine.

At dinner, Audrey is upset that Mandy is covering the Baptist church event and not one at the Catholic church. Mandy says she will cover a cult if it gets her on TV more. Georgie talks about the carnival, while Jim reminisces about having his first kiss at a carnival booth.

Georgie considers opening a booth, which has the guys talking about throwing footballs. Connor says he can throw one, but Jim disagrees.

At the store, Ruben and Georgie discuss the idea of having a booth at the carnival. Ruben thinks it is a good idea, but Georgie thinks it is a reverse psychology kind of thing. Now they aren’t sure if they are opening one.

Mandy talks to Mary and Pastor Jeff about the interview she will be doing with them. Mary wants her to cover up more, but Pastor Jeff doesn’t mind her outfit, so Mary says she is pretty as a picture.

Meanwhile, Georgie works at the booth they opened after all. He reprimands a woman for saying ‘damn it’ instead of ‘dang it’ and says he is rigging the booth, earning him a lecture from Mandy. He wants her to unbutton her shirt more if she is going to be by the booth. She wants everyone to stop focusing on her cleavage.

Mandy interviews Pastor Jeff and gets into an argument with him about whether or not God is a man or a woman. The argument continues at home with the McCallisters and then at work, where Scott tells her they want to take her off the air for a while. She says she will just apologize, but he doesn’t believe her.

However, she does apologize, but only makes things worse by doubling down about God being a woman.

Mandy vents to Georgie about being suspended from work. He says it won’t be so bad and compares it from being suspended from school. She still thinks she did nothing wrong, while he agrees with all the stuff happening in the world, God could be a woman. This earns him anger from Mandy.

Georgie goes to the church to talk to Mary about the situation, but they end up debating about it. However, she does agree to talk to Pastor Jeff.

Mandy reads hate mail with Connor, sorting it into bad, very bad and ones she doesn’t want to know about. Georgie comes home and tells her she knocked the pregnant teen off the top of the prayer list. She still refuses to apologize….until she reads more hate mail.

Ruben tells Georgie that their business is suffering because of Mandy. Georgie says they can change the name to Cooper’s. Ruben wants it to be called Alverez, but Georgie says the Os in Cooper can be in the shape of tires. Ruben agrees this could work.

Audrey and Jim read the fan mail and talk about the situation. He thinks this can bring them together.

Mandy actually gets a sweet letter from a little girl, which makes her think she needs to set an example for CeeCee. Georgie tells her that by doing what she is doing, she is doing just that.

Pastor Jeff goes on TV with Mandy, who rolls her eyes at the whole situation. She apologizes again, who says people shouldn’t write hate mail about her, but about the Simpsons. He continues to preach, which leads to them fighting and her quitting her job as the episode ends.