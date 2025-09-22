Dancing With The Stars 28: Halloween Night!
Originally posted on October 28, 2019 @ 10:43 pm
It is the seventh episode of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is Halloween night for the top eight dancers. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.
Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.
The judges will have a chance to save a bottom two couple.
Time to dance! We get an epic group number before we get down to business.
Contestant: Kel Mitchell
Claim to Fame: All That/Kenyan and Kel
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Jive
Len: Fast, fun and a terrific way too begin the evening.
Bruno: It was a surprising Halloween treat.
Carrie Ann: It was incredible, tight and clean.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: James Van Der Beek
Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Bruno: He points out a mistake, but thinks it was a powerful performance.
Carrie Ann: It was flawless, except for that one mistake.
Len: It was terrific and would have gotten a ten had that mistake not been there.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Ally Brooke
Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Tango
Carrie Ann: She is ridiculously good, but lost focus.
Len: She needs to watch her head a bit, but it was a terrific tango.
Bruno: He thinks it was good, despite being a bit off balance.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30.
Contestant: Hannah Brown
Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Jazz
Len: He loves the different dances added in and how she went for it.
Bruno: It was theatrical, but he wants to see more sharpness and grounding in her performance.
Carrie Ann: She seemed a bit disconnected from the dance tonight.
Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30
Celebrity: Karamo Brown
Claim to Fame: Queer Eye
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Paso Doble
Bruno: He points out some mistakes and how to improve.
Carrie Ann: She loves how he opened up tonight.
Len: He loves the makeup, but wants more shaping.
Scores: 9-8-8=25 out of 30
Contestant: Lauren Alaina
Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Argentine Tango
Carrie Ann: She made a mistake, but went with it. She sees her evolving.
Len: He loved the authorization and chemistry.
Bruno: He enjoyed her character.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Sean Spicer
Claim to Fame: Former White House Press Secretary
Pro: Lindsay Arnold
Dance: Jive
Len: He gave his all, but it lacked content.
Bruno: He liked the monster part, but not the jive.
Carrie Ann: She feels like he took a step backwards.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Kate Flannery
Claim to Fame: The Office
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Rumba
Bruno: It lost a bit of fluidity, but she is improving.
Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence.
Len: He saw some errors, but liked the choreography. He calls it terrific.
Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30
Team Trick—Hannah, James, Ally and Lauren. The judges love Hannah’s improvement and how much power and diversity was in the performance. 27/30
Team Treat—Karamo, Sean, Kel and Kate. The judges found it to be fun and entertaining, with Kate the MVP of the dance. 24/30.
The following couples who are SAFE are:
Ally & Sasha, Hannah & Alan, Kel & Witney, James & Emma, Lauren & Gleb, and Sean & Lindsay
Bottom 2– Karamo & Jenna & Kate & Pasha
Eliminated: Karamo and Jenna
More next week. Stay tuned.