America’s Got Talent Season Finale Recap 9/18/19: Who Won?

It is the season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Ten acts remain, but only one will win. It was an incredible night last night and it is truly anybody’s game.

Before we get to the results, we get to some final performances.

First up: Detroit and Ndlovu Youth Choirs sing “Higher Love” with DJ Kygo and it is incredible. It gets even better when Macklemore joins them, leading to them singing “Can’t Hold Us.” WOW!

It gets even better when the Light Balance Kids, Tyler Butler Figueroa and Brian Joseph King perform….with a surprise appearance from Paula Abdul. I must admit, I did not see that one coming.

Emmane Beasha and Lang Lang perform together. Today is also her birthday, as we learned yesterday. Even if she goes home this is a decent birthday gift.

Ryan Niemiller then gets to meet Chris Jericho and learn how to yell wrestler style. It is so funny especially when it is aimed at Simon.

Benicio Bryant ands Ozuna perform together and it is a fun, different performance from Benicio.

Simon and Cher banter, which is hilarious.

V. Unbeatable perform with Julianne….with Jules singing while being tossed in the air by the group. It is….interesting to say the least.

YouTube star Lilly Singh picks some bad acts.

Voices of Service do a performance with Billy Ray Cyrus which is tear inducing.

More filler with Simon….and then we get to a performance starring CHER! As always, she is amazing and proves why she is THE DIVA.

Kodi Lee and Leona Lewis perform together and again the tears are flowing.

RESULTS! The acts eliminated are: Benicio Bryant, Tyler Butler Figueroa, Emmane Beasha, Ndvlou Youth Choir and Light Balance Kids.

Fifth place: Voices of Service

Fourth Place: V. Unbeatable

Third Place: Ryan Niemiller

Second Place: Detroit Youth Choir

WINNER: KODI LEE

THE CROWD GOES WILD!!! Congratulations to Kodi for winning and everyone for making it this far.