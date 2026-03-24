Will Trent Recap for 3/24/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with Will in the hospital with Angie by his side. When he awakes, she gives him an update about the whole being poisoned, trying to escape the hospital to find Antonio and Adelaide being on the run in Brazil.

Will wants to escape the hospital again and run to Brazil to find them, but Angie stops him. He says he needs to be with his family, but she reminds him that they are family. She then goes to get him the good meatloaf.

Franklin and Ormewood go to look into a murder in a motel, playing Guess That Drug and looking into the victim’s life. He is Ronaldo, plays music and is a member of the orchestra. Ormewood plays Ronlado’s piano, as you do when you are investigating a murder victim’s life while Franklin discusses his love of the orchestra, earning him ribbing from Ormewood. Again, as you do during a murder investigaton.

Nico tries to cook for Will, but he isn’t hungry. They offer him tea, but then the two of them tear apart the floor. He then sends Nico to the hardware store with Betty as he continues to tear apart the floor and break down, all while screaming at the voice of Ulster in his house.

Will needs to start looking for Adelaide and Antonio, starting with searching for information about his late mom.

I have no clue what tearing apart the floor has to do with any of this, but maybe this is Home Improvement: Special Agent Edition?

Amanda is in her therapy group, and it is actually quite heartbreaking to watch. When she gets coffee, she talks to Casey, who is dealing with her ex-boyfriend who is skirting his restraining order. Amanda tells her to call if he breaks it and then the ladies make a girl’s night dinner date. Why do I have a feeling this will end with Casey dying?

Franklin, Ormewood and Angie question orchestra members. A guy named Leon admits to sharing his Adderall with Ronaldo and is not happy about being dragged into ‘Ronaldo’s apparent murder.’

Everyone else says Ronaldo was becoming erratic when trying to compose a song and driving someone named Claudia crazy. The song was finished shortly before the murder.

Someone named Lila wants a cigarette and another person named Pippa gets yelled at by both Lila and Claudia, who cares more about rehearsal and doing what Ronaldo wanted, hence making Pippa the composer of the night.

Leon and Franklin used to be lovers….I can’t say I saw that coming, but how can Leon not find Franklin of the Tumor Pun Team, funny/

Claudia tells the team about Ronaldo, a brilliant pain in the ass, while Ormewood tries to impress everyone with his mad piano skills. The piano doesn’t work, so he lifts the top of it to see the message ‘go to hell’ written inside.

Will questions Adelaide’s mom and talks about putting her in the wardrobe for time out. The voice of Ulster wonders why he had sex with this woman while cuddling a stuffy. As you do when you’re a dead murderer, I suppose. Nothing like reminiscing about your sex life with a fellow abuser while hugging a stuffy.

Will asks Mama Adelaide for water and looks into the wardrobe, with Ulster Ghost cheering him on and annoying him at the same time. Old letters and evidence of abuse are found in the wardrobe, which is a far cry from Narnia. Or a completely effed up version. The Abuser, the Letters and the Wardrobe?

Good ole’ Pippa is the guilty party. The charge: killing the piano and playing second fiddle to Ronaldo, all because of jealousy and anger. She maintains that she didn’t kill him and that he claimed to have found his muse before he died.

Faith says they found Ronaldo’s car and it is being brought into the impound lot.

Angie checks on Will, who shares the abusive letters from Adelaide’s mom. They understand Adelaide in some way and think her network was a way to help people who fell through the cracks.

Casey and Amanda have a fun, bantering night over wine….and then they hook up, literally sharing their scars with one another…just as Casey’s ex Dallas throws a rock into the room.

The next day, Amanda questions Dallas, who denies everything. He says he won’t be intimidated, but she says he won’t get away with his actions this time.

Franklin, Faith and Ormewood look into Ronaldo’s car. They find a receipt from a fast food place in Ohio Lila’s cigarettes and lipstick stains, leading to the lady herself being questioned. She claims it was an open marriage, but her husband Tom is not a happy bunny about this and throws a tantrum worthy of a WWE dude.

Lila continues to deny everything but invites to them to the show and gives them the composition Ronaldo wrote.

All the while, Franklin moons over Leon not finding him funny.

Somehow, this all leads to Franklin and Leon having another date, where Leon snarks over Ronaldo’s composition, saying that it is different than his other work. He also tells Franklin that he ghosted him over the issue of Franklin wanting kids and him wanting to stay childfree. They agree to be friends, and Leon invites him to the concert.

Franklin’s full name is Benjamin Franklin. I can’t say I saw that one coming.

Will questions Ulster’s protege Jeb, who is now hallucinating Ulster through Will…..because, why not? He finally admits he gets his instructions through The Commander, and he will only talk directly through him. Will demands a meeting.

Why am I picturing The Commander as an evil version of Zordon from Power Rangers? Scratch that, he is probably more of a Lord Zed. Or maybe the Zordon/Lord Zed love child?

Speaking of which does anyone remember when Lord Zed and Rita Repulsa got married? They kept teasing a huge wedding and my mom said as a complete joke that those two would be the ones getting married and she was correct.

Anyway, before this becomes a Will Trent/Power Rangers crossover recap….

Casey and Amanda go on a date at the shooting range….hot. Amanda wants Casey to be safe, so she gives her one of her personal guns….and there is a more than decent chance this won’t end well. Dallas is most likely getting killed and Amanda will get blamed.

The search for Ronaldo’s killer continues. He stole Claudia’s composition and she is the killer. Faith and Ormewood call Franklin and ask him to play Baby-Sitters Club with Claudia (which is fitting, since there was a Claudia in the BSC books) but instead, he gets to play Hardy Boys and chase down the runaway Claudia.

All the while, the symphony plays. He tries to arrest her, but she tells him to shut up because they are at the best part of HER composition, as she explains how he stole her work, therefore, destroying her. He lets her finish listening as he arrests her….and Faith and Ormewood appear with their guns drawn.

Franklin and Ormewood go out, with Franklin realizing he wants kids after all.

Will talks to The Commander, who looks like a kid, making Will’s talk look like a father/son chat. The Commander gives him a burner phone and says he’ll be in touch. He warns Will that he better not follow him, or Adelaide might hurt Antonio.

The episode ends with Casey calling Amanda, saying Dallas is after her…..as the phone falls and gunshots sound.