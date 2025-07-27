The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
-Sutton getting a princess ride through her house is so on brand for her…..I love it.

-Crystal’s housekeeper Lucy seems like a ton of fun…she’s hilarious.

-Are all the women bringing glam to Spain?

-Dorit spent TWELVE HUNDRED DOLLARS ON HER PAJAMAS? I don’t think all the pajamas I bought….ever…..cost that much. Crystal’s $7.99 clearance PJs are more my speed.

-Erika knowing the most about Sutton in the trivia game about her is not what I expected, but it shows that she pays attention to people.

-The Airbnb where they are staying is gorgeous and I love hearing about the history of the building.

-The building is haunted? What?

-Garcelle wanting the ghost to go after Annemarie completely sent me….

-Having all the women and glam in one house would annoy the hell out of me.

-Kyle sure did bring a lot of leather…..

-Dorit seems so shocked by Kyle’s clothes. For someone who wears logos plastered on everything she wears, she has no room to talk.

-Erika wearing the tiara she won from Sutton’s game is giving her major Amy Farrah Fowler vibes.

-Storm the chef is HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT.

-Sutton talking about her bond with Merces is so beautiful.

-The women are fawning over Storm!

-Tapas is the best kind of meal. I love picky kind of foods and it’s a good way to get a little bit of different bites.

-Being single does not equal lonely and desperate…..Garcelle is right.

-Annemarie doesn’t know how to apologize….or she took apology classes from Rinna. Seriously….what is WRONG with this person?

-Where are these uneducated, shallow accusations coming from? I seriously doubt Crystal would say that, least of all to Annemarie.

-Dorit, calling Crystal a child bride is gross.

-I forgot that Crystal was condescending at times and said that they weren’t HIGHLY educated.

-Crystal also said she is the only true socialite?

-Give me another example is the new name ’em.

-Annemarie telling Crystal to take it down a notch, saying she is making her relevant and calling her a hormonal teenager is horrid.

-Don’t bring the little people out!

-Annemarie telling Crystal that she only talks about her and her ‘interesting’ life is like the pot calling the kettle black since she only talked about Sutton’s esophagus.

-I think the baby ghost is hiding at this point, Garcelle.

-The women are in ‘teams’ talking about the Crystal allegations….minus Kyle who is who knows where.

-Sutton caring about Crystal and Annemarie getting along more than the fact that Annemarie talks about her says a lot about her as a person.

-Erika has her earrings because there is no proof as to where the money came from? Did I get that correct?

-I agree with Garcelle, giving up the earrings to help the victims would have been a nice thing to do.

-This church trip is going to be such a disaster…..

-Why is Crystal getting out of the car?

-Oh, she’s really sick…..throwing up, veins popping out, swelling…at least Annemarie is being nice and helping her.

-More next week, stay tuned.

 

 

 

 

 

