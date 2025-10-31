Wheel of Fortune, Jam City Collaborate

Wheel of Fortune is teaming up with leading mobile game developer Jam City to “Make Life Sweeter” for contestants and fans through a cross-platform integration that will incorporate Wheel of Fortune and Jam City’s Cookie Jam into each other’s games to give players and viewers chances to win “sweet” cash prizes.

With 134M downloads to date, Jam City’s beloved Cookie Jam will be themed in the style of Wheel of Fortune beginning today through October 4, 2020. The Wheel of Fortune elements incorporated into the game include the show’s logo, the iconic Wheel for players to spin, and signature sounds like the spinning of the Wheel and buzzers. Cookie Jam will also give players a chance to win $15,000 with the ‘Cookie Jam Wheel of Fortune Giveaway’ during a promotion which runs in-game through September 25, 2020.

Players can enter the in-game giveaway by beating levels on their first attempt which reveals a letter on a board similar to Wheel of Fortune’s puzzle board. Once the puzzle is solved, players instantly earn exciting rewards and multiple chances to win the $15,000 prize. The more daily puzzles solved, the more entries and rewards they can earn.

“At Jam City, we are known for providing players with unique, world class mobile gaming experiences, so we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the iconic Wheel of Fortune brand,” said Vanessa Rouhani, SVP of Publishing and Product Marketing, Jam City. “Our tens of millions of Cookie Jam players are obsessed with solving fun and challenging puzzles so teaming up with Wheel of Fortune is a perfect match for us.”

Additionally, Wheel of Fortune will air a “Make Life Sweeter” themed week from September 21-25, featuring a delicious customized set with familiar Cookie Jam elements like Chef Panda and the Rainbow Cake. Cookie Jam will also provide cash for all of the featured prizing on the Wheel.

For viewers, Wheel of Fortune will give away $10,000 a day during the week of shows as part of the ‘Cookie Jam “Make Life Sweeter” Giveaway.’ To participate, viewers simply need to tune in, make note of the Bonus Round solution and enter it at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/win/cookie-jam-giveaway. Winners will be chosen at random.

Cookie Jam will also sponsor Wheel of Fortune’s Bonus Round for three additional weeks this season.

For more information, viewers can log on to https://www.wheeloffortune.com/win/cookie-jam-giveaway.

About “Wheel of Fortune”

Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America’s Game™, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International, both units of CBS Corp.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment studio providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder, and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. Jam City’s global franchise Cookie Jam has generated more than half a billion dollars, and Panda Pop has more than 130 million downloads to date. The company also is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City has nine studios located in Los Angeles (HQ), Berlin, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Burbank, Cedar Falls, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto.