What to Watch: Sew Torn

US distributor Sunrise Films, announced today they will be releasing the thriller film Sew Torn in the United States theatrically on May 9, 2025.

In Sew Torn, Barbara Duggen, ‘The Mobile Seamstress’, is struggling to keep her fabric shop alive. After a botched sewing appointment sets her on a quest to replace her client’s lost button, she unexpectedly stumbles upon a drug deal gone bad. Faced with two downed motorcyclists, guns, and a briefcase – Barbara is completely torn. She is forced to pick between three choices: commit the perfect crime, call the police, or drive away. The narrative presents the repercussions of all three decisions, and the deadly confrontations that result from each as she gets entangled with the case’s owner. Using thread to free herself, Barbara stops at nothing to save her store.

Deadline’s Damon Wise praised the film, saying “Freddy Macdonald’s Strange, Striking Neo-Noir Is A Great Discovery,” “A neo-noir in the early Coens tradition, Sew Torn also features a bold tri-part structure in which the heroine, Barbara (Eve Connolly) — like Lola before her in Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run…”

Sew Torn is directed by Freddy Macdonald in his feature debut and co-written by Macdonald and his father Fred Macdonald. It stars Eve Connolly (Vikings), Calum Worthy (The Act), K Callan (Knives Out), Caroline Goodall (Schindler’s List) and John Lynch (The Watchers).

Freddy Macdonald is a Student Academy Award winner, and the youngest Directing Fellow ever accepted to the AFI Conservatory. His AFI admission film, Sew Torn (the short film of the same name), was executive produced by Peter Spears (Nomadland, Call Me By Your Name) and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. It also received a theatrical release nationwide playing in front of Ready Or Not. Freddy’s AFI thesis film, Shedding Angels, won a Student Academy Award and was shortlisted for a student BAFTA.

“I’m beyond excited to see Sew Torn headed to theaters with the support of Sunrise Films. Their belief in this project means the world to me. It’s a dream come true to watch the feature take the same theatrical path as the short film that inspired it,” says director Freddy Macdonald.

Sunrise Films Andrew Nerger states, “We’re delighted to bring Sew Torn to theaters on May 9th. It’s a bold, inventive film and we can’t wait for viewers to experience its wonderfully crafty method of storytelling.”

Sunrise Films acquired SEW TORN for North America from UTA on behalf of the filmmakers and will release the film theatrically in select cinemas May 9. Sister label Vertigo Releasing previously acquired the UK & Ireland rights from the film’s international sales agent The Playmaker Munich.

The film will play at theatrical sites including New York and Los Angeles before rolling out nationwide.

Producers on the film included Fred Macdonald, Barry Navidi, Sebastian Klinger, Diamantis Zavitsanos and Socrates Zavitsanos.

Freddy Macdonald is represented by UTA’s Rich Klubeck, Amanda Hymson, and Dante DeSario.