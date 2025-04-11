Circus Mind Releases New Single
Music

Circus Mind Releases New Single

Sammi Turano

Circus Mind Releases New Single

 

New York, NY – Circus Mind brings the greasy funky vibes once again  with their new single The NoLa Song, a high-energy New Orleans-inspired anthem that captures the soul, swagger and street  party energy of the Big Easy mixed with the bands New York grit and  flair. Infused with deep-groove rhythms, brassy horn blasts, and a  second-line pulse, “The NoLa Song” is a bold tribute to one of the  world’s most musically rich cities. From its infectious opening groove  to its foot-stomping, dance-ready finale, “The NoLa Song” radiates the  unmistakable spirit of New Orleans funk. The track is an open invitation  to jump into the street Parade and dance yourself down to your closest  favorite eatery to celebrate the Crescent City.

“New Orleans is the single best place in the universe for food, drink, and a party, it’s left an indelible mark on my soul and like many of us who know its gifts….we yearn to get back there whenever possible” says  Bandleader Mark Rechler.

Circus Mind is a New York-based rock outfit and the brainchild of Mark  Rechler. The band’s last album Bioluminate, a delightful mashup of  rock and NoLa funk mixed with late-Beatles pop, received rave reviews  from Relix, The Rocktologist and countless other entertainment news  outlets. The band features Mark Rechler on Keys and Vocals, Brian  Duggan on Guitar, Michael Amendola on Sax, Matt Fox on Bass,  Steve Finkelstein on Percussion and Dan Roth on Drums. Circus Mind is able to daringly swing from jazzy grooves to reggae  roots then shoot out of a cannon into rock without missing a beat. The boys deliver a modern take on influences such as Traffic, Steely Dan, Little Feat and Mott the Hoople while mixing in NoLa influences like  Dr. John, The Meters and The Neville Brothers.

The band has played and recorded with Cyril Neville, Leo Nocentelli,  Big Sam, Walter Wolfman Washington, Rebirth Brass Band and more.  Over the course of their career, Circus Mind has performed around Jazz  Fest, Fat Friday Annual Mardi Gras Ball, Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol  Theatre, B.B. King’s and many other prestigious venues.

listen to The NOLA Song

www.circusmindband.com

InstagramFacebook

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Join Tour
  2. Celebrity Spotlight: Royse
  3. NEW GOT track “The Night King”
  4. Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced
เว็บไซต์ของเรามาพร้อมกับบริการฝากถอนครบทุกรูปแบบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการฝากถอนผ่านบัญชีธนาคาร หรือการฝากถอนผ่าน true wallet เว็บไซต์. Http server test page powered by centos webpanel. Eger liszt ferenc repülőtér transzfer.