Circus Mind Releases New Single

New York, NY – Circus Mind brings the greasy funky vibes once again with their new single The NoLa Song, a high-energy New Orleans-inspired anthem that captures the soul, swagger and street party energy of the Big Easy mixed with the bands New York grit and flair. Infused with deep-groove rhythms, brassy horn blasts, and a second-line pulse, “The NoLa Song” is a bold tribute to one of the world’s most musically rich cities. From its infectious opening groove to its foot-stomping, dance-ready finale, “The NoLa Song” radiates the unmistakable spirit of New Orleans funk. The track is an open invitation to jump into the street Parade and dance yourself down to your closest favorite eatery to celebrate the Crescent City.

“New Orleans is the single best place in the universe for food, drink, and a party, it’s left an indelible mark on my soul and like many of us who know its gifts….we yearn to get back there whenever possible” says Bandleader Mark Rechler.

Circus Mind is a New York-based rock outfit and the brainchild of Mark Rechler. The band’s last album Bioluminate, a delightful mashup of rock and NoLa funk mixed with late-Beatles pop, received rave reviews from Relix, The Rocktologist and countless other entertainment news outlets. The band features Mark Rechler on Keys and Vocals, Brian Duggan on Guitar, Michael Amendola on Sax, Matt Fox on Bass, Steve Finkelstein on Percussion and Dan Roth on Drums. Circus Mind is able to daringly swing from jazzy grooves to reggae roots then shoot out of a cannon into rock without missing a beat. The boys deliver a modern take on influences such as Traffic, Steely Dan, Little Feat and Mott the Hoople while mixing in NoLa influences like Dr. John, The Meters and The Neville Brothers.

The band has played and recorded with Cyril Neville, Leo Nocentelli, Big Sam, Walter Wolfman Washington, Rebirth Brass Band and more. Over the course of their career, Circus Mind has performed around Jazz Fest, Fat Friday Annual Mardi Gras Ball, Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol Theatre, B.B. King’s and many other prestigious venues.

listen to The NOLA Song

www.circusmindband.com

