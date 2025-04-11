What to Watch: Sacramento

Directed by Michael Angarano

Co-Written by Michael Angarano and Chris Smith

Produced by Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, Eric B. Fleischman, Sam Grey, Michael Angarano, Chris Smith

Starring Michael Cera, Michael Angarano, Maya Erskine, Kristen Stewart

Following the death of his father, energetic and free-spirited Rickey (Michael Angarano) convinces long-time friend Glenn (Michael Cera) to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Frustrated by Rickey’s Peter Pan complex, Glenn is encouraged by his pregnant wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) to go on the adventure to reconnect. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college convertible, the two men confront their anxiety-ridden lives, addressing past mistakes and questioning what their futures hold.