What to Watch: Sacramento
Directed by Michael Angarano
Co-Written by Michael Angarano and Chris Smith
Produced by Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, Eric B. Fleischman, Sam Grey, Michael Angarano, Chris Smith
Starring Michael Cera, Michael Angarano, Maya Erskine, Kristen Stewart
Following the death of his father, energetic and free-spirited Rickey (Michael Angarano) convinces long-time friend Glenn (Michael Cera) to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Frustrated by Rickey’s Peter Pan complex, Glenn is encouraged by his pregnant wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) to go on the adventure to reconnect. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college convertible, the two men confront their anxiety-ridden lives, addressing past mistakes and questioning what their futures hold.