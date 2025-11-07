What to Watch: Road to the Desert

EXPERIENCE THE MAKING OF INDIE FILM ‘BACKYARD/DESERT’ IN REAL TIME WITH NEW DOC-SERIES ‘ROAD TO THE DESERT’

New York, NY – Independent filmmaking is a relentless pursuit of passion, vision, and perseverance—something Ethan Felizzari-Castilloand the team behind upcoming film, BACKYARD/DESERT, know firsthand. With ROAD TO THE DESERT, a new documentary series, CK Films invites audiences behind the scenes to witness the making of their indie feature film in real time. The series captures the true challenges and triumphs of bringing an independent film to life.

Through an unfiltered lens, ROAD TO THE DESERT follows every step of the journey—from casting and funding to production hurdles and creative breakthroughs. The series demystifies the filmmaking process, offering an honest, inside look at what it truly takes to turn passion into cinema.

Directed by Tyler Tolon, ROAD TO THE DESERT brings a grounded perspective to the behind-the-scenes experience, blending raw storytelling with immersive filmmaking. The series is available to watch on CK Productions’ YouTube channel, for free, to make this authentic look into the feature filmmaking process as accessible as possible for other aspiring creatives.

BACKYARD/DESERT follows a female border patrol agent, Pammy. Upon discovering a young migrant in the Yuma Desert, the foundation on which her life has been built slowly begins to erode. The haunting encounter forces her to question her choices, career and relationships. Torn between the comfort of her unexamined values and a growing awareness of the human ties that transcend all borders, she must make a wrenching decision in order to follow her truth.

BACKYARD/DESERT is a drama/psychological thriller by Nancy Irene Kelly & Ethan Felizzari-Castillostarring Academy Award Nominee Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Dark Knight), Rosie Dean (The Last Christmas Party), Juanes Montoya(HBO’s Fantasmas), Peter-William Jamieson (Evening Caller) and Disney’s David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place) joined by an all-star crew & creative team produced by CK Films and Arte Video (Italy)

For more information about BACKYARD/DESERT, visit backyarddesert.com. Watch ROAD TO THE DESERT on YouTube: Series Playlist.