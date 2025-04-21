What to Watch: Dr Pimple Popper Breaking Out

ABOUT DR. PIMPLE POPPER: BREAKING OUT

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues. Now, Dr. Lee is ready to take her practice to the next level. The doctor has made modern additions to her main office which include an entire new wing of patient rooms, and many new staff and doctors. For the first time, Dr. Lee will also be providing intimate self-shot footage of her life outside the office.