WGA and AMPTP Reach Agreement
It’s over! TVGrapevine has just learned that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has come to a deal, allowing the 2023 writers strike to come to an end.
“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA said in a statement.
Several details are still being ironed out, but things look promising. TVGrapevine will bring you details on this developing story as they become available.
