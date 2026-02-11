WGA and AMPTP Reach Agreement

It’s over! TVGrapevine has just learned that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has come to a deal, allowing the 2023 writers strike to come to an end.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA said in a statement.

Several details are still being ironed out, but things look promising. TVGrapevine will bring you details on this developing story as they become available.