Vanderpump Rules Reunion Snark and Highlights for 5/24/2023

-The Vanderpump Rules Reunion–aka the Scandoval Revelations—is finally here!

-Ariana killed it in that revenge dress! It is not something I would wear personally, but she rocks it like nobody’s business.

-So…..we are hearing from Sandoval….in hopes that he will finally come clean.

-Ariana will share her experience about what happened.

-People are running interference between Sandoval and Ariana.

-Raquel will tell her side of the story and how it all happened. We all know what happened….we just want her to OWN IT AND TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY….which obviously didn’t happen because of the text she sent Ariana saying that she didn’t know what to say.

-The first hook up happened when the girls crashed guy’s night….when they went to the Abbey.

-Poor Ariana had no clue what was happening.

-Wait, they hooked up, took a break and then got back together before BravoCon? I don’t buy that for a minute. It is so obvious he is lying about all of this.

-Seeing Ariana be so sweet to Raquel in the flashbacks and knowing how she was betrayed makes me so sad.

-He felt like her gay BFF? WTF?

-Ariana thinks they shared everything, but Tom says they hid issues. She also says he coached both her and Raquel on what to say in certain situations. Not surprising.

-Sandoval is scared of what……facing the music? Knowing everyone is going to call him out and defend Ariana?

-James looks hot tonight.

-Scheana showing up in her slippers is such a mood.

-That look Ariana gave Sandoval….if looks could kill, he would be six feet under.

-Raquel cannot be there yet because Scheana is there and she has a restraining order against her.

-Katie already calling out Schwartz for lying about where they stand….not surprising.

-Of fucking course Tom is crying….but good for James and Ariana for calling him out…..and especially James for the impressions. As problematic as he was in the past, I can’t help but love him for this.

-YAS ARIANA!!!!! YOU TELL HIM WHO’S BOSS!!

-Lala is really coming for Sandoval AND Lisa for defending him. Good for her!

-Ariana is kicking ass and taking names by calling out other times Sandoval cheated and is not letting him get away with trashing her character. Good!

-The faces Raquel is making as she watches from the trailer is making me irrationally angry.

-Sandoval is now gaslighting James and diminishing their relationship? James seems to have genuinely thought they were like brothers….and seems REALLY hurt. Again, I am not a James stan, but I am really feeling for him in this situation.

-James having to be restrained by Andy because he was about to go after Sandoval…….I have no words. I don’t think I have ever seen him that hurt.

-You’re a worm with a mustache is my new favorite insult.

-James asking for a timeout and a spanked bottom took me the hell OUT!

-The fact that this affair happened while Ariana’s dog was dying makes this all the more disgusting.

-Schwartz knew the entire time…..the kiss he had with Raquel was a way to throw everyone off the scent. No matter what the Toms say, there is no convincing me otherwise.

-Apparently, everyone thinks the same thing?

-This reunion would be EPIC if Miami Girl showed up.

-Okay, in all fairness, I get why Ariana forgave Sandoval about Miami Girl if they weren’t exclusive at the time.

-Hearing Katie talk about how she felt she never came first with Schwartz is so relatable.

-To be fair, it is not unreasonable for Katie to ask Schwartz not to hook up with anyone in the friend group. Isn’t that part of Friend Code?

-Schwartz calling the kiss with Raquel liberating is so crappy.

Andy calling everyone (minus Katie and LVP) out for cheating was so unexpected. He is right….but WOW.

-Jo and Schwartz were FWB. Thanks for stating the obvious there, Sparky!

-The Toms are STILL lying for each other about their double dating with Raquel and Jo. At this point, we all know it happened, so why not come clean?

-James booing the Toms is hilarious. Forget Morgan Freeman….DJ James Kennedy needs to narrate my life.

-The Toms have NO clue how to run a business, do they?

-Right now, Ariana is still hurt, so it is understandable that she might not want to be close to Lisa while she is working and in business with her ex.

-SFH merchandise making over 200K is sweet revenge.

-Scheana and Lala becoming neighbors was not on my bingo card, but here we are.

-Scheana realizing the kind of person Raquel is…..is really heartbreaking.

-Lala called Lisa out for sticking up for Sandoval…..unexpected but needed.

-More next week, stay tuned.