0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 12 Second

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Renew Friendship Post Scandoval

The Tom-mance is back on? It looks like Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are friends again! The two drifted apart earlier this year in wake of Scandoval, but the two bar co-owners are now stronger than ever.

“Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have completely repaired their relationship,” an insider exclusively shared with The Messenger. “Sandoval is currently staying booked and busy.”

The TomTom and Schwartz and Sandy’s owners had their relationship put to the test when Sandoval admitted to having an affair with Rachel (Raquel)Leviss and cheating on his former girlfriend Ariana Madix. Their businesses suffered and fans wondered if their relationship would ever recover. They also had issues when Sandoval was fighting with Schwartz’s former wife Katie Maloney in season nine.

The two Tom’s friendship was first seen on season one of Vanderpump Rules. They grew super close and were offered the chance to open their own bar with the help of Lisa Vanderpump in season five. They went on to open Schwartz and Sandy’s in 2022.

While they had their ups and downs over the years, they always managed to find their way back to each other. Their recent reconciliation proved that their friendship can withstand just about anything!

More on the renewed bromance can be seen here: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz ‘Completely Repaired’ Friendship After Scandoval: Source (Exclusive) – The Messenger

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano See also Alfonso Ribero to Co-Host Dancing with the Stars Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Like this: Like Loading...