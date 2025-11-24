Regretting You Gets Digital Release

Director: Josh Boone

Screenplay by: Susan McMartin

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Cast: Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos with Scott Eastwood with Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown

Genre: Drama

US Rating: PG-13 (for sexual content, teen drug and alcohol use, and brief strong language)

Canada Rating: PG (for sexually suggestive scenes; coarse & sexual language)

Run Time: 116 Min

Synopsis: From #1 bestselling author Colleen Hoover comes a story that captures the magic of young love and will leave you feeling everything. When Clara’s (Mckenna Grace) world turns upside down, the last thing she expects is love but then Miller (Mason Thames) changes everything. With his quiet strength and steady warmth, he helps her rediscover joy in the middle of the chaos. A tender tale of first love, second chances, and the kind of connection that makes everything brighter.

Bonus Content: Go inside the making of REGRETTING YOU with over 20 minutes of iTunes Extras! Explore the book-to-film adaptation process through cast and crew interviews and discover the key to living regret free, straight from the stars themselves. Experience the stars’ romantic sides as they reminisce on young love and memorable promposals. Plus, enjoy a collection of deleted scenes you won’t regret watching!

Featurettes: Adapting You: Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew dive into transforming Colleen Hoover’s hit novel REGRETTING YOU into this must-see film. Love in Loss: Embrace the empowerment of love in the face of loss with the stars of the film. A Life Without Regret: Discover the cast and crew’s personal relationships with regret in this bonus featurette. Promposal: Experience the romantic side of the cast and crew as they reminisce on promposals.

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes: Line-O-Rama: Morgan: Watch these hilarious outtakes of Morgan scolding Miller.



Distributor: Paramount Pictures

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents

In Association with CONSTANTIN FILM / DOMAIN ENTERTAINMENT / NORTH.FIVE.SIX.

A CONSTANTIN FILM Production A HARBINGER PICTURES / FRAYED PAGES Production

“REGRETTING YOU”

ALLISON WILLIAMS MCKENNA GRACE DAVE FRANCO MASON THAMES SAM MORELOS

with SCOTT EASTWOOD with WILLA FITZGERALD and CLANCY BROWN

Executive Producers OLIVER BERBEN COLLEEN HOOVER ALLISON WILLIAMS MCKENNA GRACE

DAVE FRANCO JON D. WAGNER EMILY MAGEE PETE CHIAPPETTA ANTHONY TITTANEGRO

ANDREW LARY MICHAEL ROTHSTEIN SAMUEL HALL WARREN GOZ

Produced by BRUNSON GREEN, p.g.a. ANNA TODD FLAVIA VIOTTI, p.g.a. Robert Kulzer

Based on the book by COLLEEN HOOVER Screenplay by SUSAN MCMARTIN Directed by JOSH BOONE