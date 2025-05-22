The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/14/2022
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 16, 2022 @ 10:40 pm

  • ‘I am always hungry.’ Same, Lisa, same. As an aside, thanks to you, a big-ass cup of Diet Coke is my new main accessory.

 

  • Jack is wise beyond his years in terms of his religious beliefs and thinking each person has their own way of doing and believing in things.

 

  • It is kind of odd Heather still wants Whitney in her choir, especially since she escorted her out of her house. No wonder Whitney doesn’t want to be a part of it!

 

  • Are these husbands trying to be the new Jersey husbands? Also, can we have a Ultimate Husbands Trip with Coach, Seth, Maurico, Ken, Frankie, Joey…etc?

 

  • It is interestingto see the husbands say grace before eating. Very nice to see though.

 

  • I love how they don’t care about the drama with the wives, they just want to eat, chat and drink. Maybe I should be an honorary female house husband?

 

  • The guys are discussing issues like grown ups! Ladies, see what happens when you calmly talk things out? You hug it out and move on!

 

  • I love seeing Meredith and her family together and truly hope they work things out.

 

  • Angie K’s lipstick is  awesome and I need to know what color/brand it is immediately.

 

  • Jen defending herself is always amazing to hear because she tells it like it is—or is it SHAHMAZING?
  • This choir storyline is the stupidest one in any franchise and that includes Panty Gate, Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy and the fiasco with Joey Gorga’s hair paint. I said what I said.

 

  • Heather and Lisa fighting in sync with the choir practicing is unintentionally hilarious.

 

  • Do you like me? Are we in fifth grade now?

 

  • Fighting in the middle of this choir thing Heather wanted to do do badly is so……something, I have no words for this craziness.

 

  • Meredith has an entire fridge filled with drinks. However, Yolanda’s fridge still wins.

 

  • Pool drinking with Jen is GOALS.

 

  • Who the heck is this Danna person and why is she picking on Jen?

 

  • Is Angie K just sitting there getting sloshed alone? What a mood!

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!
