The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed

THE AMAZING RACE host Phil Keoghan invites some of BIG BROTHER’s fiercest former competitors to exit the house and race in the real world when 13 fan-favorite houseguests embark on a European adventure with their travel companion, on the 38th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, Sept. 25 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT). The Emmy® Award winner moves to its regular Wednesday time period on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Houseguests-turned-Racers kick off the season in Amsterdam where they face classic game pieces and unexpected twists right off the bat. For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line –the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard. Along the route, teams will reach new heights in Prague, bathe like a king in Budapest and skydive nearly 13,000 feet over Romania.

“THE AMAZING RACE takes the Racers and viewers on an unforgettable journey,” said co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “With a traveling crew of over 100 people, over the course of 38 seasons, we have traveled to nearly 100 countries and over 1 million miles, an extraordinary feat of storytelling and logistics. For this season, it was fun to bring the former BIG BROTHER players out of the house and on an adventure in the real world, as the Race is a global triumph that continues to inspire and connect people all over the world.”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Angela Murray (51, realtor) and Lexi Murray (23, esthetician)

Mother and daughter from Syracuse, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nev.

Angela competed on season on 26 of BIG BROTHER

Hannah Chaddha (25, medical student) and Simone Chaddha (22, graduate student)

Sisters from Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Calif.

Hannah competed on season 23 of BIG BROTHER

Izzy Gleicher (34, flutist) and Paige Seber (32, lighting designer)

Engaged couple from New York, N.Y.

Izzy competed on season 25 of BIG BROTHER

Jack Baham (58, L.A. city firefighter) and Chelsie Baham (28, motivational speaker)

Father and daughter from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Chelsie competed on and won season 26 of BIG BROTHER

Jack Palumbo (40, financial analyst) and Enzo Palumbo (47, lineboat handler)

Brothers from Marlton, N.J., and Bayonne, N.J.

Enzo competed on seasons 12 and 22 of BIG BROTHER

Jas Bains (28, entrepreneur) and Jag Bains (27, entrepreneur)

Brothers/entrepreneurs from Omak, Wash.

Jag competed on and won season 25 of BIG BROTHER

Joseph Abdin (28, attorney) and Adam Abdin (24, law student)

Brothers from Palm Beach, Fla., and Miami, Fla.

Joseph competed on season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Kat Dunn (35, influencer) and Alex Romo (32, photographer)

Dating from Dallas, Texas

Kat competed on season 21 of BIG BROTHER

Kristine Bernabe (38, floral designer) and Rubina Bernabe (36, content creator)

Sisters from Los Angeles, Calif.

Rubina competed on season 26 of BIG BROTHER

Kyland Young (34, content creator) and Taylor Hale (30, media personality)

Dating from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyland competed on season 23 of BIG BROTHER

Taylor competed on and won season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Megan Turner (24, private jet specialist) and Matt Turner (25, content creator)

Newlyweds from Providence, R.I.

Matt competed on season 24 of BIG BROTHER

Natalie Negrotti (34, TV host) and Stephanie Negrotti (36, hospitality)

Sisters from New York City and Kauai, Hawaii

Natalie competed on season 18 of BIG BROTHER

Tucker Des Lauriers (31, chef) and Eric Des Lauriers (32, senior research analyst)

Brothers from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Boston, Mass.

Tucker competed on season 26 on BIG BROTHER

THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams that are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers. World Race Productions produces THE AMAZING RACE in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

*Paramount+ subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.