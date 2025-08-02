The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Five News

BRAVO’S ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’ RETURNS

FOR SEASON FIVE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 AT 9 P.M. ET/PT WITH AN AVALANCHE OF FRACTURED FRIENDSHIPS, EARTHSHATTERING RUMORS AND HIGH FASHION

Watch Party by Bravo Heads to Salt Lake City and New York to Celebrate the New Season Fan-Favorite Housewives

Tension. Resentments. Couture. New women. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns for season five on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The next Watch Party by Bravo heads to Salt Lake City and New York on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to give fans an advanced look at the highly anticipated season premiere. Tickets are on sale now for NYC here and SLC here.

New housewife Bronwyn Newportarrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humor as sharp as the diamonds she wears. A longtime friend of Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn makes a splash with the ladies with her outrageous, fabulousand confrontational style.

Two new friends enter the mix this season. Utah native and practicing Mormon Britani Bateman is a real estate developer, actress and accoladed singer in an on-again, off-again relationship. Britani is introduced to the women through her friend Heather, but bumps heads with a few of the ladies from the jump. Whitney’s friend Meili Workman has her hands full as a model with four young children and husband at home. Originally from California, Meili was raised LDS and moved to Utah to be more involved in the church, but ultimately decided that the faith was not for her.

Last season’s dramatic and shocking finale sky-rocketed into the zeitgeist with re-enactments from celebrity fans and quotes in a congressional hearing. In fact, last season saw an 18% jump in multi-platform viewership from the previous season, and the show’s first reunion episode brought in the highest audience in over two years.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

Lisa Barlow enters the season with strong bonds, but her friendships quickly flip on their head. Meredith and Lisa promise to have each other’s backs, but her relationship with Whitney is permanently threatened after Whitney makes a series of hurtful remarks about Lisa’s status as the group’s villain. Lisa retaliates with claims about the authenticity of Whitney’s business practices. With Jack away on his mission, Lisa is especially hurt when Angie questions how good of a mother she has been.

Mary Cosby is back full time with her fiery remarks and 2003 Dom Perignon. Mary re-immerses herself in the group, making amends with Whitney and Heather after her name calling, and a deep and unexpected friendship develops with Angie. Although she has a new ally and confidant, Mary and Meredith’s longstanding friendship is on thin ice as they struggle to see eye-to-eye.

Heather Gay is a ride-or-die girl with a new, unexpected allegiance to Lisa. She and Whitney continue to make strides and strengthen their foundation. Tensions with Mary reach an all-time high when they both throw quips about body positivity. Heather introduces her friend Britani to the group, but when Britani repeatedly puts her foot in her mouth, Heather can’t continue to defend her.

Back with props and larger-than-life sunglasses, Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn put last year’s rumors and nastiness behind them as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. She and Mary are thick as thieves, but her friendship with Lisa is unstable as the two go head-to-head over how good a friend they’ve been to one another.

Meredith Marks is excited to celebrate and reaffirm her Jewish faith by having a bat mitzvah, ultimately bringing her and Seth closer together. The bathwater continues to muddy with Whitney because of their overlapping business plans to create bath products. When Meredith repeats something she heard about Whitney’s business, the game of telephone lands her in hot water.

Whitney Rose finds herself at odds with many of the women. When harmful rumors about her jewelry line circle the group, she confronts the women to find the source. As tensions rise, the husbands get roped into the women’s fights, causing things to get heated between Justin and John. Whitney introduces the women to her friendMeili, who quickly gets thrown into the fire when Lisa shares a rumor about her shopping habits.

Bronwyn Newport is passionate about couture, art and a first-class lifestyle. Raised Mormon, Bronwyn was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU. While raising her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother, she worked in finance before marrying Todd, who’s 26 years her senior. Although she and Lisa have been friends over the years, she quickly learns that her old friend may not support her in the way she wants.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Tamara Blaich serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” fan-favorites “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the highly popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. New episodes of all Bravo series are available to stream next-day on Peacock. For more information, visit BravoTV.com.