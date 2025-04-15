The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap for 4/15/2025

-This is the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion!

-Dorit is continuing to antagonize Sutton and accuses her of buying people’s friendships. I truly think her love language is doing stuff for people, and it isn’t anything bad.

-Kathy called Sutton cheap? What?

-Boz says that Sutton called her an angry Black woman leaving everyone is confused, since the after show showed her say that she couldn’t understand why Boz was so angry.

-I am so sick of this alcohol-gate. It is actually an insult to people who are addicts. It is also very dangerous because it could cause so many problems.

-Dorit accuses Sutton of starting alcohol-gate during COVID when she joked about drinking at 10am. Many people made that same joke. It isn’t the flex you think it is, darling.

-Dorit says she will hit Sutton just as hard if she hits again.

-Jennifer says sometimes Sutton asks questions in a poor way, but she mostly has good intentions.

-This is becoming the Shaming Sutton hour, and I am SO NOT here for it. I am actually shocked she didn’t walk out at this point.

-Even Garcelle is piling on with these accusations…..and says she is pissed with this whole thing. She doesn’t even want to answer questions or deal with any of this anymore.

-Sutton feels disliked by the group. Erika says she wants to like her but doesn’t trust her.

-This is going nowhere fast and such a waste of time.

-Dorit condescendingly tells Sutton they cannot move forward until she admits she is wrong.

-Garcelle says she is pissed off with everything and says that she never gets grace from the group. She feels like on the outside and that no one even smiled at her today. Andy wants her to talk it out, but she refuses.

–I didn’t realize it until Andy said it….but none of them are married. Cue the women flirting with men throughout the season.

-We get into all the celebrities Garcelle has been with, but now she is tight lipped. Jennifer says she mostly sleeps with character actors and wishes she had a more A-List….list.

-I am so proud of Erika for her Chicago success. She talks a bit about the Tom stuff and how her son testifying in the A$AP Rocky trial.

-Erika says she and her son are closer than ever.

-I forgot all about the pizza party behavior comment. At least Erika has grown from it

-Erika says she will visit Tom….when he dies…..because there is nothing there anymore. She says it doesn’t matter what she thinks because what the law says matters.

-In the continuation of the Sutton Showdown, we see her time with Reba and the highlights from the trip to Augusta. She has yet to talk about anything that happened on the show with Reba.

-Kathy and Kyle do not understand or see similarities with their mom and Reba, but Erika does with her own mom and grandma.

-Sutton wants to do and be better.

-Andy sends well-wishes to Teddi Mellencamp, who is suffering from cancer.

-Boz sending food to the family is so sweet.

-Dorit only messaged Teddi on Instagram? Really?

-Kyle dropped her crystal when they began talking about Mauricio and showing the montage of their relationship falling apart.

-They are in a holding pattern and have not yet followed for divorce.

-Seeing Kyle cry over mourning her own life is really heartbreaking.

-Wait, Kyle almost got a house across the street from Lisa Vanderpump but decided to stay in her house until Portia graduates.

-Now we are getting into the stuff Mauricio did that broke Kyle’s trust…..or are we? She is still not talking about it because of her daughters, which I understand.

-I am so confused by Kyle and Kathy laughing about the questioning of Kyle’s sexuality. Kyle also talks about her feelings and talking to her daughters about the topic.

-Kathy never told her daughters she thought she was a lesbian too, she just explained Kyle’s situation to her kids. Kyle says she loves her, but she will talk now.

-Hearing Andy say how supportive his dad was when he came out and Kyle saying she got support from her girls is so sweet.

-After some final thoughts from the ladies, it is time for the toast and cast photo. The drink is the same drink from the 4th of July party and Jennifer gives the toast.

-When it comes to the cast photo, Garcelle leaves and Dorit calls her unprofessional. She just walks out despite wanting a cast photo earlier in the day.

-Garcelle just changes and leaves because there is no team anymore. Everyone is confused. She says she feels as if no one has her back and that everyone is an asshole. She no longer trusts them and feels like they don’t like her….while the others wonder what she has to complain about…..and then take the picture.

-She is gone before Sutton can even go to check on her….leaving her sad.