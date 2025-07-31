The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024

-Meredith complaining about being cold is such a mood, I would totally do the same thing.

-Monica’s family not meeting her in Bermuda is an Unsolved Mystery.

-No matter what kind of person Monica was to these women, no one deserves what she went through with her mom and family.

-Wait…Linda also tried to go on the show? Did I hear that correctly? What, did she want to be like Mama Dee…because honey, there is only ONE Mama Dee and no one gives a RIP about Linda.

-I am glad Whitney is being so understanding with Monica and the abuse she faced.

-So many of these ladies don’t have families or parents they are close with….and that is so sad.

-Monica fell down the stairs in Angie’s house. She wasn’t pushed….but technically she has the right to sue because she got hurt in her house….especially since she got hurt and if there was something wrong with the steps.

-Linda refused an Uber because she didn’t like the car?

-Now we are fighting over who was nasty to whom…..so everyone was mean to everyone.

-This is why your mom talks to a tree….WTF?

-Monica hates her mom is a theme to this episode….we get it already.

-You called my husband a penis head! Are we twelve? Sheesh.

-Monica explaining the background of her name and why she uses different last names is sad….but makes a lot of sense.

-Why would Jack send a shirtless picture for his visa? That makes no sense and sounds…..odd.

-Heather making Jack’s mission about her and making fun of Lisa’s way of practicing Mormonism really bothers me.

-I am confused as to why Whitney is getting heat for supporting Jack?

-Mary looks so pretty in that shade of blue.

-I didn’t have a Mary/Monica alliance on my bingo card, but here we are.

-Mary admits that she likes Angie, Monica and Meredith…..and that is about it.

-The appropriate way to respond to someone making fun of your house is to call someone inbred in the Book of Mary Cosby.

-Mary’s son says he is married, but there is no proof that this is true.

-Mary is gonna Mary no matter what the situation.

-Whitney and Mary will never get along…..that much is obvious.

-Mary thinks Whitney is racist….that is random.

-The racism comments are because she is Mormon…..but she isn’t accusing any of the other ladies of being racist? This makes no sense.

-What is this recording? Who is Monica talking about? Mary?

-Mary is being completely calm about this and is actually being very fair and nice to Monica about this.

-Conclusion next week, stay tuned.