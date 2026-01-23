The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/20/2026

It is part two of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. Angie gives Andy a scroll to prove Lisa was leaking stuff to the press and trolling. She thinks that Lisa’s number is attached to the troll account, even though Lisa says it is inaccurate and it wasn’t her phone number that was attached to the account.

The ladies think she just changed it, causing the women to argue to much that Andy walks out of the room. When he finally gets back, we get back on the topic of Lisa leaking stuff to the press.

Lisa then accuses Heather of having pictures of Meredith with another man during her separation, leading to more arguing….even though Meredith says this event actually happened.

Next, we get into Mary’s time on the show this season, including what is going on with her church and how her son is currently in jail. It is heartbreaking to watch, especially since you can see the hurt in her eyes. Meredith is comforting her, which is sweet.

She also talks about her mom dying and how they have been estranged for 20 years, so she doesn’t know what it feels like to have a mom.

Andy also talks about the documentary about her church. Mary says it hurts, but she is dealing with it.

After some comments on Jesus liking Lisa’s tequila (or something, none of it made sense), Britani and Mary hash out their grievances about Christianity and the nasty comments they made to one another.

Lisa is now going off about her hot mic moment and how although she and Meredith were on the outs then, they have each other’s backs now. Mary chimes in, implying that Lisa is stupid. As this goes on, Britani and Angie enjoy the show, wishing they had popcorn.

Mary continues to bring stuff up from the past with Lisa, who decides she is done with Mary.

We now get into plane-gate, including the events from prior, where Britani brought up the TikTok with Seth and as revenge, Bronwyn and Meredith threw Britani’s unicorn in the ocean.

Apparently, Meredith was throwing tantrums before they boarded and continued on while on the plane. She denies this and says had it happened she would have gotten arrested.

We then get a montage of the aftermath, including the drug tests, Meredith apologizing to Britani and her lunch with Mary.

Meredith and Britani say there is nothing when it comes to their friendship. The two of them argue over things they did to one another. Britani apologizes for her part, but no one believes her. However, they don’t understand why Meredith had a meltdown and worry about that.

Britani then says she has more proof of Seth cheating on Meredith. She claims a friend told her Seth has two girlfriends at work. They call Seth, who is confused….and then sidesteps the question by talking in circles.

Bronwyn is attacked about her own marriage and we see unseen footage from Amy’s party where Meredith and Lisa want Jared to admit something is going on with Todd and other women.

Britani says Meredith’s so-called seizures were triggering for her.

Andy wonders why no one recorded plane-gate. Heather thinks it would have been a crappy thing to do, even though she herself recorded Lisa when she lost her ring. Britani reminds them what happened when she was caught recording them last year.

Heather and Meredith argue about the whole fiasco and their friendship ends when Meredith accuses Heather of screeching at her for two months.

Angie says Heather is a good friend, but Meredith says she is anything but based on her behavior.

Meredith says she never denied anything happened, but cannot understand why no one helped Britani by switching seats and why no one asked if she was okay. She then back peddles and says Heather and Angie did ask in the bathroom. Whitney also claims she tried getting her to calm down.

Everyone talks over each other, so Andy tells them to be quiet and talk one at a time. Meredith tries to explain what happened with finding the TikTok, but more arguing ensues. Britani tries to tell her side and how wine was on her seat, but Meredith denies this, and also denies pulling Britani’s hair. However, she claims she only got up once and held onto the seat to go to the bathroom. Mary says this isn’t what happened.

Andy asks if Meredith drank before getting on the plane, but she first wants to address her issues with Britani. It has to do an antisemitic nail tech and how Britani and Jared wrote reviews for him, leading to the women fighting again. Britani says the nail tech offered to do her nails in exchange for social media content.

The tech asked Britani to leave a review, leading to the fight. However, Britani then wanted nothing to do with the tech when she found out the truth. She even claims that she comforted and hugged Meredith when all this was happening, but Meredith denies this happened.

Britani begins to cry and storms off.

