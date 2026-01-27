The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/27/2026

It is the dramatic conclusion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. When we last left out heroes, Britiani stormed off after Meredith accused her of being an antisemite over an incident with a nail tech and how she is constantly rude to her.

Andy and the other ladies think Meredith may be blowing things out of proportion, with Andy saying that maybe Britani doesn’t like her.

Andy tries to switch topics to plane-gate, with Mary trying to explain to Meredith what happened, but Meredith doesn’t think she did anything wrong. The women continue to try and get Meredith to see the error of her ways, but she is sticking to her story that all she did was vent to Lisa.

Lisa cries about being falsely accused of things, but Heather says sometimes she is in the wrong, causing another argument. Mary tries to calm her down and tell her that she cannot cry over things in the past, causing Lisa to get even angrier over how she and Meredith are treated.

Andy asks about the drug test at the tea party. Meredith says she would take one now since these rumors are ruining her life. Whitney explains why she called Meredith a pill popping alcoholic and says she apologizes. Meanwhile, Meredith claims she never takes pills, except when the girls give them to her…..and via confessional, she claims the others are the ones doing pills and booze.

Meredith apologizes and says what she said on the plane is nothing she hasn’t said in the past to Britani’s face.

Britani thanks Mary for having her back.

Angie says that if Meredith treated her the way she treated Britani, she would have had the air marshals waiting for her when they got off the plane.

Whitney has full ownership of her company again and her marriage is more open and honest. She thinks there is a possibility of bouncing back.

Mary is called out for falling asleep.

Meredith’s kids still work with her, albeit on a limited basis for Brooks.

Heather talks about how she loves her empty nest life.

Elektra is interested in learning more about her culture and being an Olympic equestrian.

Britani talks about bringing Olivia to BravoCon and how it got tense when Jared arrived. However, her daughters were both around for the holidays.

Lisa talks about her marriage and how she feels undervalued by John. She is also upset about how he told her she doesn’t listen on camera, which made her cry for two days.

The women try and get Lisa to see that maybe John has a point, but she just gets angrier.

We get a montage of Bronwyn’s season highlights, as well as the details of her father’s death. She also talks about how Muzzy was upset about how people reacted to her behavior on the show.

Bronwyn also explains how Todd helped take care of her parents. Despite this, they are now separated….and it was her choice. She talks about how hard the year was for her and how he forbade her to talk about what was going on, making her feel disrespected. It was difficult for the both of them, especially when he began watching the show from the beginning and looking on social media.

Todd is in NY, while Bronwyn is in Utah.

Whitney can relate and begins to cry since she feels like she messes up. She goes to see Justin backstage. He hugs her as she cries, promising her they are good.

Bronwyn talks more about how Todd was confused by things on the show and they were growing in different directions, show or no show.

Meredith and Heather are no longer friends. Heather wants her to take accountability, while Meredith is still upset with how she was treated.

This leads to the ladies talking about the Mother’s Day debacle. Meredith says there was another issue, but refuses to talk about it, blaming production. This upsets Whitney, who calls Meredith a liar once again. Everyone is pissed at Meredith for throwing production under the bus and once again shame her for being on the phone on Mother’s Day.

Meredith is not happy with how people talk about her mood swings, alleged addiction issues and life in general. This causes a fight with Bronwyn over the fact that Bronwyn saw Seth with another woman.

They go back and forth about conversations they had on and off camera, with Bronwyn calling Meredith out for treating her badly. Needless to say, Meredith is not happy at all.

The other women join in, calling Meredith out for calling Britani an alcoholic and trying to control the narrative in certain situations.

Meredith apologizes if it came off as if she was using Bronwyn, who accepts.

Angie talks about the Greek tragedy play, which leads to talk about the Us Weekly interview, where Lisa felt hurt by things Angie said. Everyone is confused, so Lisa explains how their conversations are two steps forward, two steps back.

It seems like they are ok now? I am so confused.

The women share what they learned this season and toast with baklava.

More next season. stay tuned!