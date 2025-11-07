Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?

Tonight is the finale for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars season 29. It is down to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. One of these couples will bring home the Mirror Ball Trophy, with a 3/4 chance of a pro winning for the first time.

Tyra Banks hosts, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a socially distanced group dance, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Argentine Tango

Sammi: That was even better than the last time. Everything was perfect from the technique to the passion to the chemistry. Incredible all around.

Derek: It was a beautiful performance.

Bruno: They took his breath away.

Carrie Ann: This is one of her top three favorite dances of all time.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Samba

Sammi: He has so much joy when he dances. While he always seemed intense in practice, he really lets go and has a blast when performing. Tonight is no exception. He proved how much effort he put into everything and definitely is the most improved dancer of the bunch.

Bruno: He should be proud of how far he has come.

Carrie Ann: She loved his journey and the joy he has when dancing.

Derek: He can see why so many people are rooting for him.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Paso Doble

Sammi: That was incredible. MY jaw was on the floor from start to finish. It was perfection then and even better this time around, if that is even possible.

Carrie Ann: It was perfection!

Derek: It was fantastic.

Bruno: He killed it!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Samba

Sammi: She was on fire! Between her personality, the lip syncing, the improvement in the dancing…it was a great way to end round one.

Derek: He loved the singing and her charisma.

Bruno: She was almost too hot to trot.

Carrie Ann: She knows how to bring it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

After a montage of the season’s highlights, Derek performs his own solo dance that pays montage to some of his favorite dancers.

FREESTYLE ROUND!

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: That made me feel like I was in the CLUB. There were lifts, hotness, hip hop swagger and just so much of Nelly’s personality. I absolutely loved it!

Bruno: It was so Nelly.

Carrie Ann: It had a little bit of everything and became magical.

Derek: They were strong throughout the whole thing.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: I love this Marilyn Monroe theme. She looks like she is having a blast and I cannot help but smile watching her. It is also such a different freestyle than we have seen in the past, but for them, it somehow works.

Carrie Ann: She met her expectations for her favorite movie and dance number.

Derek: Congrats on a job well done.

Bruno: It was so jam packed with content and a DWTS showcase.

Scores: PERFECT SCORES

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: I am not sure how I feel about them taking on such a classic dance. However, the remix of it really gives it something different, which I enjoy. It is almost like a remix of Singing in the Rain.

Derek: They bring out the best in each other.

Bruno: They aimed high and succeeded.

Carrie Ann: Their partnership is magical.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: There were a lot of special effects on that dance. I like how it showed off her strengths and personality equally. It was a huge ball of fun and full of life.

Bruno: It was a tonic for the soul.

Carrie Ann: It was a celebration!

Derek: It was a great way to end the season.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

After Nelly puts on an incredible performance with everyone getting down, we get some shoutouts from the finalists’ friends and family.

Now, the moment we have all been waiting for……

Fourth place: Justina and Sasha

Third place: Nelly and Daniella

Second place: Nev and Jenna

WINNER: KAITLYN AND ARTEM!

Congratulations to everyone and see you next year.