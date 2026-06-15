The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 6/14/2026

It is The Real Housewives of Rhode Island finale on Bravo. There has been drama, tears, slam pig accusations, affairs…..and that was only in one episode! How can they top what we have seen already? Dim the lights, here we go!

The ladies prepare for the Block Island trip. Liz complains to Kelsey about Jo-Ellen, but Kelsey is more interested in packing and hopes everyone can just get along.

Everyone arrives at the ferry and wait on Rulla, who is late. Jo-Ellen wonders if they can get along and the feeling is mutual.

Jared is sick, but Ashley wants to recreate the scene from Titanic….as you do on a boat.

Everyone gets their drink on and cuddles with their blankies like this is some sort of adult naptime….all that is missing is the stuffed animals and the teacher telling them to stay silent and rest.

Jo-Ellen and Liz opt out of naptime/drink time/blankie cuddle time and decide to try and make up for the time being…..which is more like ‘Are you my friend?’ ‘Maybe? Am I your friend?’ They may as well have passed a note to each other on the ferry asking ‘Are you my friend? Check yes or no.’

The reconciliation lasts all of thirty seconds because they are back to fighting about who did what and getting into a whole ‘did not, did too’ screaming match, since, again, they must channel their inner Arnold and Harold from Hey Arnold.

Liz is finally like, eff it, let’s be friends again and they hug it out.

The other ladies ogle Billy and then get into the whole issue with Rulla and Brian. She explains why she hasn’t been feeling well and Jo-Ellen is making things worse by stirring the pot. She tells them that if they are her friends, they can mind their business and let her handle it.

It is time for gummy bear shots while Billy talks to Gary about Alicia and feeling like he let her down. She (via confessional) talks about her unromantic proposal that ended with her eating a fudgcicle and going to bed.

The ladies wonder if Rulla would like to share anything with Jo-Ellen, but Rulla wants to leave well enough alone for now.

Rosie and Liz tell Jo-Ellen about Rulla and Brian’s reaction to the video at the party and how they think it is fake.

Jo-Ellen is like ‘lies, lies, lies! That video is REAL and why are they being mean to me?’

Rulla doubles down on solving this mystery herself without any help and everyone else can stuff it! So now she is Robert Stack?

Time to go to the hotel! Everyone settles in order to nap, call home and recap the day. Which is code for the ladies bitching to their respective husbands about Affair-Gate.

Billy takes Alicia aside to give her roses and finally propose the proper way while the other couples watch from the windows, cheering them on and filming it.

PARTY TIME!!!! Everyone goes to congratulate the happy couple, minus Jo-Ellen and Rulla. The former wants to confront the latter with the video and get her to face the truth. Rulla explains why she was upset, but Jo-Ellen wants to prove she is telling the truth.

Rulla is like, for the last time, I don’t want to see the damn video!

Gary takes Brian aside to hash out the drama with the ladies. Brian admits he messed up and he and Rulla are trying to move past it, so they both need to stop. He also admits the video was real.

Clambake time! After a quick congratulations to the happy couple, Kelsey has them play ‘Clamshell Confessions’ and there is a more than decent chance this will end in disaster.

The game starts innocently enough but escalates when it turns to who will stab someone in the back with a smile on their face. Rulla would have said Jo-Ellen, but not anymore. She also hopes no one else would do that. They all agree none of them are like that.

Brian gives an odd toast about how this whole fiasco made them the most popular couple.

Rulla begins crying and this leads to another round of the blame game. Jo-Ellen is no longer to blame, but now Rosie wants to blame Brian…who tries to calm Rulla down.

Everyone decides this should end now and no longer be brought up.

Kelsey says they need to move onward and upward.

Rosie still isn’t planning on having kids. Her house and relationship with Kelsey are under construction.

Jo-Ellen is working on her relationship with her mom and Rulla. She is still friends with the mistress.

Liz is working on the menopause gummy with Dolores and about to get a granddaughter and a son-in-law.

Bill is helping Kelsey write checks like a big girl since the ex isn’t paying her rent anymore

Ashley is still influencing, Audrey’s future is up in the air….and Hayden is one!

Alicia is working on planning her wedding and becoming creative director for the pizza place….and working on a cracker line.

Rulla forgave Brian for the video…..but he had a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against him……for tracking Rulla’s car.

Liz and Jo-Ellen talk about the incident with Rulla, who meets with the other ladies to discuss what happened. He was tracking her in her car, which is considered stalking and domestic violence. She felt as if she was being tracked, so she went to the dealership, then the police and found out the truth. The whole time, she maintains he never hit her.

There is a restraining order against him due to this and he is seeking help.

The mistress picked Brian up from jail.

Brian won’t admit why he did this, but instead danced around the issue, saying he wanted to know when she was coming, where she was going and if she was doing drive-bys at the mistress’s house.

Rosie wants to know how Rulla is doing and she has no idea what to do.