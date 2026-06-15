Wishbone Documentary Gives Back to Community

NOVEL TAILS’ “WHAT’S THE STORY, WISHBONE?” GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY THROUGH READING IS FUNDAMENTAL DONATION

Filmmakers to Give 10% Net Proceeds Donation from the Global TVOD/Digital Release to Iconic Non-Profit Reading Is Fundamental

(Dallas, TX) Timed to the 30th anniversary of Wishbone, Novel Tails in association with Loud Pictures, has brought home to audiences around the globe the charming documentary “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” and the filmmakers are giving 10% net proceeds donation to the legendary non-profit Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) from this global TVOD/Digital release, (available on Apple, Amazon, YouTube Movies, and all the major digital platforms now in the more than 60 countries worldwide where the award -winning PBS series ran). For over 60 years, Reading Is Fundamental has connected children with the joy of reading to spark imaginations and possibilities, putting kids on a path of reading proficiency. Because every child deserves the chance to succeed. Directed by Joey Stewart (“Wishbone,” “The Night of the White Pants,” “The Seventh Day,” “Walker, Texas Ranger”), the documentary “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” pulls back the curtain on how a small dog with a big imagination brought classic literature to life for millions of kids earning television’s highest achievements, thePeabody Award as well as multiple Emmy Awards, and a loyal fanbase around the globe. Featuring the writers, cast and the voice of Wishbone, alongside the creators behind the show, the film explores the ambition, chaos, and lasting impact of one of the most unique children’s series ever made.

“We are grateful to Novel Tails for this partnership and shared commitment to the power of storytelling,” said RIF President & CEO, Alicia Levi. “Together, we’re celebrating how stories spark imagination, foster a love of reading, and open doors to possibility for children everywhere.”

Watch the trailer here. The films debut airing on Public Television Stations (formerly known as the Public Broadcasting Service) from May 27th through June 9th, 2026 – a perfect return home, covered more than 200 stations coast-to-coast before beginning its global TVOD/Digital release on June 10th on all platforms where you can rent or buy movies across the more than 60 countries where the series aired.

“This is a gift we are grateful to give to children everywhere. Wishbone gets to inspire future generations to read,” states “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” director Joey Stewart.

This incredible behind-the-scenes look at the beloved PBS series that turned classic literature into must-see TV, became a cultural phenomenon for a generation. Featuring rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from voices including Mo Rocca (“Bewitched,” “The Good Wife”), George W. Bush, and Dan Rather, as well as Creator/Executive Producer Rick Duffield, Producer Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas) the Voice of Wishbone Larry Brantley(veteran voice actor), Head Writer Stephanie Simpson (BAFTA winning writer of animated series “Arthur,” “Hilda,”), Wishbone’s Trainer Jackie Kaptan, Cast Mary Chris Wall (“Criminal Minds”), Angee Hughes (“Scrubs”),Jeanne Simpson (“Joan of Arc”), Matt Tompkins (“Frankenstein”), Production Designer Chris Henry (“Talk Radio”), Costume Designer Steven Chudej (“Raising Arizona”), Makeup & Hair Designer Gigi Coker (“Eight Men Out”), Post Production Supervisor Mike Losurdo Jr. (“Sea Warriors: The Royal Navy in the Age of Sail”), and Visual Effects Supervisor Caris Turpin (“Howard the Duck”).

The documentary shares how the series captured the imagination of audiences—and why it’s influence still resonates decades later. The film offers a uniquely personal perspective on the making of the show. “What’s The Story, Wishbone?” clocks in at just under 90 minutes from the team who helmed the original award-winning series – directed by Joey Stewart (“Wishbone,” “The Night of the White Pants,” “The Seventh Day,” “Walker, Texas Ranger”), produced by Betty Buckley (Emmy and Peabody award winning producer & founder of Women in Film Dallas), Joey Stewart, Larry Brantley (veteran voice actor and the voice of “Wishbone”), Stephanie Simpson (BAFTAwinning writer of animated series “Arthur,” “Hilda,” and writer of “Wishbone”).

Originally airing in the mid-1990s, Wishbonereimagined classic works of literature through the adventures of a Jack Russell Terrier, introducing a generation of kids to stories ranging from Sherlock Holmes to The Odyssey. This documentary revisits the creative team behind the series and reveals how an ambitious idea became a lasting cultural touchstone. Through the voices of the writers, directors, producers, and cast, this film explores how it all came together—and how something that felt chaotic at the time ended up meaning so much to an entire generation.

Find the film in your market or your preferred platform at www.whatsthestorywishbone.comand follow the film on Instagram:@thewishbonedocumentary and on Facebook:@wishbonedocumentary

About NOVEL TAILS:

Novel Tails is an independent production banner founded by filmmaker Joey Stewart, along with Betty Buckley and Larry Brantley, focused on character-driven storytelling with a nostalgic and cultural lens. The company develops and produces original documentary and narrative projects designed to connect with audiences across generations. www.noveltails.com

About LOUD PICTURES:

Loud Pictures is a Dallas-based production company specializing in commercial, branded, and narrative content, known for its collaborative approach and strong visual storytelling. www.loudpictures.com

About READING IS FUNDAMENTAL:

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation’s leading children’s literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 237 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at