The Amazing Race Recap For 4/9/2025

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS takes us to Dubai. One by one, the remaining teams leave, in hopes of getting the Fast Forward pass, which will take them directly to the Pit Stop.

Everyone is on the same flight. Ana talks things out with Carson and Jack, who U-Turned them in the last leg. It seems like everything is okay with them for now.

Once the plane lands they must take a taxi to the Platinum Heritage Desert Gate, where they will spend the night and pick a time for tomorrow’s part of the leg. All the while, they listen to music and dance.

5:10 time: Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Ana, Han and Holden, Carson and Jack

5:20 time: Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Brett and Mark and Nick and Mike

The next day begins, and the groups ride camels to get their next clue.

Roadblock! One member of each team must skydive into the city. Jack Holden, Alyssa, Ana, Brett, Nick, Pops and Melinda all take on this task.

Jack and Carson and Holden and Han finish first and have the chance to get the Fasy Forward pass….but first must find an orange luxury car.

Han and Holden have trouble finding the clue, but Jack and Carson find it and have to do a scuba diving task in order to get the Fast Forward Pass.

Everyone else heads to Atlantis the Royal for their next clue, where they must prepare desserts for an afternoon tea. It will be judged by the pastry chef. Han thinks the chef is cute.

Alyssa and Josiah finish the task in two tries and head to Burj Al Arab Public Beach. Jonathan and Ana and Han and Holden finish on their first attempts and are hot on their heels, followed by Brett and Mark and Melinda and Erica.

Pops and Jeff have one of their desserts fall and must start over.

Nick and Mike finish, while Pops and Jeff complete the task on try two.

Jack and Carson get their pass and head to Museum of the Future for the Pit Stop, checking in first and winning a seven-day Alaskan cruise for two, all expenses paid with all the luxuries.

Another Roadblock! One team member must surf the waves with an eFoil. Josiah, Jonathan, Han, Mark, Erika, Jeff and Nick all complete the Roadblock.

Han finishes first, so she and Holden run to the Pit Stop.

Josiah struggles, as do Jeff and Jonathan.

Josiah finally finishes and heads to the Pit Stop with Alyssa.

Mark and Brett and Erika and Melinda also finish and head to the Pit Stop. Jonathan and Ana are not too far behind.

Jeff and Pops also head to the Pit Stop.

Nick continues to struggle and finally makes it to the end, in last place.

There is a mad dash to get taxis so people can make it to the Pit Stop before getting eliminated. Once there, they must board trains so they can meet Phil.

Pops and Jeff struggle with getting to the location and on the train, so they end up tied in last place with Nick and Mike.

Han and Holden get lost but finally make it to the Pit Stop in second place.

Alyssa and Josiah are in third place. Everyone else is on the train.

Brett and Mark are in fourth place, followed by Jonathan and Ana in fifth place.

Nick and Mike and Pops and Jeff prepare to race for their lives.

Melinda and Erika are in sixth place, while Nick and Mike are in seventh place.

Pops and Jeff are eliminated. Jeff talks about how proud he is of Pops while Pops reflects on doing things he never thought possible.

More next week, stay tuned.