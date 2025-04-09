Jennifer Lopez to Host AMAs

LOS ANGELES – Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the American Music Awards (AMAs) as both host and performer for the highly anticipated 2025 show, kicking off a summer of the hottest music live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* This marks Lopez’s second time hosting the iconic awards ceremony, a role she first took on in 2015 when she captivated audiences with her unmatched energy and breathtaking opening medley . The 51st AMAs promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, with Lopez at the helm, bringing her signature style and magnetic presence to the stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”

Lopez first teased her return to hosting on last fall’s highly rated AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50THANNIVERSARY SPECIAL on CBS. No stranger to the AMAs stage, the multi-hyphenate mogul has delivered some of the most memorable performances in AMAs history, having performed on the show more than 10 times. Lopez’s 2025 AMAs performance will be an exciting highlight of the evening, promising to showcase her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance and visual spectacle.

With over 80 million records sold, 15 billion global streams and more than 18 billion music video views, the three-time AMA winner’s impact on the music industry is undeniable, making her one of the most influential artists of all time. As the only female artist to have a #1 album and #1 film simultaneously as well as a worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion, plus her groundbreaking achievements as a producer, fashion icon, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Lopez has solidified her place as one of the most trailblazing figures in entertainment today.

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Beginning this year, the AMAs will take place annually on Memorial Day, paying special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments. Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, and introducing audiences to breakthrough artists. The 2025 AMAs will broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms. More details to be announced soon.

The AMAs is produced by Dick Clark Productions. On the Rocks Premium Cocktails is the official cocktail of the American Music Awards.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.