Interviews Celebrity Spotlight: Ex on the Beach Star Ray Gantt Sammi Turano April 8, 2025 Originally posted on April 7, 2022 @ 12:07 pm Table of Contents Toggle Celebrity Spotlight: Ex on the Beach Star Ray GanttRelated posts: Celebrity Spotlight: Ex on the Beach Star Ray Gantt audio1889277188 Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Celebrity Spotlight: JC MacKenzie Celebrity Spotlight: Batwoman’s Sam Littlefield Celebrity Spotlight: Beth Broderick Celebrity Spotlight: Lexi Lawson