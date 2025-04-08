ICYMI: NBC Announces Summer Lineup

With a proven track record of winning for 11 consecutive years, NBC once again delivers an upcoming lineup of mega summer premieres. Big stars, high-stakes competition and an Emmy Award-winning series make NBC the must-watch destination for the whole family.

“America’s Got Talent” and “Dancing with Myself” will launch NBC’s summer season with back-to-back premieres on May 31. “American Ninja Warrior” premieres June 6 and the anticipated return of Emmy Award-winning documentary series “Who Do You Think You Are?” premieres July 10. All programs will stream on Peacock the day following their NBC telecast.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

The 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage.

“America’s Got Talent” kicks off six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

“DANCING WITH MYSELF” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

NBC’s new primetime series “Dancing with Myself” is inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media. “Dancing with Myself” will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. Shakira, Liza, Nick and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

Season 14 of “American Ninja Warrior” returns with some of the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the early-round action in San Antonio and Los Angeles with the national finals in Las Vegas. The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old. Each season the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner that can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

“WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?” (7-8 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

After nearly 10 years, the Emmy Award-winning documentary series “Who Do You Think You Are?” will return to its original NBC home on Sunday, July 10.

From executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series comes back at a time when ancestral and genealogical exploration is enjoying unprecedented popularity. Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records from Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, will provide remarkable insights into the stars’ background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.