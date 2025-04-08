The Masked Singer: A Magical Night

Tonight, Fox’s The Masked Singer revealed the identity of another contestant. It was a tough competition, but at the end of the night we had to say goodbye to one. Watch the reveal below.

HYDRA is gone, and we saw not ONE but TWO celebrities under the mask. They were none other than magician duo Penn and Teller. The best part? We got to hear Teller’s voice! Check out their post reveal interview below!