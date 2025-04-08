The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap for 4/8/2025

-I feel for Kyle. Trusting someone with something in private and then having it questioned on camera is crappy. However, she should give people the same courtesy and not push for information others don’t wat to share.

-Now Kyle and Dorit are fighting over Morgan and a WWHL interview from over a year ago. Let it go already.

-Just because Morgan is famous doesn’t mean she wants her personal life out there for all to see.

-At this point, I don’t care if Kyle and Dorit are ever friends again.

-I understand why Kyle is talking to PK if they are still friends. Unless they are sexting or doing something completely inappropriate, I see no problem with it. I’ve been friends with spouses all the time and texted both of them with no issue. Also, maybe PK needed advice in that text and didn’t want Dorit to know, maybe about his sobriety? I can understand that…I can believe everything else was memes.

-Does Dorit not understand that not everything is about her? Maybe the conversation was none of her business!

-We are just talking in circles about this stupid text-gate. I don’t even care about who texted whom or why.

-Boz thinks that since Kyle didn’t tell them all about a CONFIDENTIAL conversation, she is a lying liar who lies. However, she was keeping confidentiality.

-Wait, now Dorit is mad that Kyle texted PK when Jagger was in the hospital? Isn’t it normal to text both parents?

-I am confused as to why Kyle called PK after the fight in Oceanside though.

-Jennifer Tilly is in the house! I hope she comes back next season, I just love her!

-Even though she is rich and talks about her things and money Jennifer makes it hilarious and fun, not braggy if that makes sense.

-Kathy Hilton is in the house! The Grande Dame of Beverly Hills.

-It is sweet that despite the fashion show debacle Kathy truly wanted to know how to properly address Erika’s mom.

-The Kathy being Chinese is quite interesting. I think she went to a psychic or something or someone was really f**king with her.

-I could spend all day listening to Kathy talk about random BS.

-Sutton being able to joke about fainting in Kathy’s presence shows that she has a good sense of humor. I love that they are friends.

-Kim seems to be struggling and it breaks my heart. I truly hope she is going to be okay.

-I hope I never hear about this sisterhood BS again, nor do I want to see Sutton being bullied anymore.

-I mean, if someone called my friend the C word and was cussing out everyone at the dinner table, I’d call them out too.

-Sutton could have handled the getting people in the car better, I agree.

-Dorit is channeling Rinna and every high school mean girl. I don’t like it. She needs to STOP. Seriously.

-Sutton shouldn’t have made the wallet comment, but it is not the worst thing someone said this season. The fact they are shaming her for this and not others for calling people the C word is gross.

-Dorit saying Sutton doesn’t deserve love and shames her for living on a main road is so gross. Stop it, please! That is so gross!!!

-Final part of the reunion next week, stay tuned!