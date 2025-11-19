Backstage Creations Collaborates with the American Cinematheque Awards

Backstage Creations Creates Celebrity Gift Bags for the 39th Annual

American Cinematheque Awards honoring Michael B Jordan

Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer Among the Celebrities To Receive Gift Bags

(LOS ANGELES, CA- November 20, 2025) Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, announces the contents of the gift bags produced for the American Cinematheque Tribute honoring Michael B Jordan. The star-studded event takes place at The Beverly Hilton on November 20th. A bag, filled with gifts and autographed by the star-studded cast, is slated to be auctioned to raise funds for the American Cinematheque’s educational programming.

The gift bags are packaged in Delsey Paris luggage and filled with an assortment of items including trips to WildPlaces Africa, Four Seasons O’ahu and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino plus Borsalino fragrance, American Dream Nut Butter, The OP Games, Viture XR glasses, Rabbit cocktail kits, Molly Bz Cookies and more. Recipients of the gift bags include cast members such as Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, and more.

Gift bag items include:

Backstage, each presenter along with Michael B Jordan, will autograph a gift bag, which will be auctioned with all the contents included. Proceeds will be donated to American Cinematheque.

Michael B Jordan is the 39th honoree of The American Cinematheque. Since 1986, the organization has honored an individual who has made a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture. Past recipients have included Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Samuel L. Jackson, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Al Pacino, Steve Martin, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage, Bruce Willis, Jodie Foster, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, Rob Reiner, Michael Douglas, Sean Connery, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Bette Midler and Eddie Murphy.

About American Cinematheque:

Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation. The AC celebrates the film-going experience at the core of its mission. Since it first began showing films in theatres in 1985, the American Cinematheque has provided a wide range of film programming, with both new and repertory cinema, hosting screenings, panels, and special events with thousands of filmmakers. Presenting in 35mm, 70mm, rare nitrate, and state-of-the-art-digital. The AC is committed to diversified programming and audience reach, through engaging with Los Angeles County’s 88 school districts to broaden the AC Educational Screening Series (AC/ESS). This series reinforces students’ educational experience, while cultivating the next generation of film lovers. The American Cinematheque showcases hundreds of films a year; it connects the filmmaker to the audience and film history to its future. For more information, please visit americancinematheque.com.

About Backstage Creations:

BACKSTAGE CREATIONS was created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting Retreat concept and has produced suites at industry honors including the Emmy® Awards, ESPYS, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, MTV Awards, Tony Awards, BET and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS features an emphasis on charitable donations at our Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships. Backstage Creations Retreats and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and our clients appear in OK Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, People.com, US Weekly, In Touch, Town & Country and many other print and online publications. www.backstagecreations.com

##