Backstage Creations Collaborates with the American Cinematheque Awards

American Cinematheque Awards honoring Michael B Jordan
Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer Among the Celebrities To Receive Gift Bags
(LOS ANGELES, CA- November 20, 2025) Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, announces the contents of the gift bags produced for the American Cinematheque Tribute honoring Michael B Jordan. The star-studded event takes place at The Beverly Hilton on November 20th. A bag, filled with gifts and autographed by the star-studded cast, is slated to be auctioned to raise funds for the American Cinematheque’s educational programming.
The gift bags are packaged in Delsey Paris luggage and filled with an assortment of items including trips to WildPlaces Africa, Four Seasons O’ahu and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino plus Borsalino fragrance, American Dream Nut Butter, The OP Games, Viture XR glasses, Rabbit cocktail kits, Molly Bz Cookies and more. Recipients of the gift bags include cast members such as Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, and more.
Gift bag items include:
- American Dream Nut Butter – We created the original brand of gourmet hand crafted nut butters with toppings; for the perfect high protein, low carb, low sugar, gluten-free treat, with each ingredient sourced from premium farms to best in class manufacturers. americandreamnutbutter.com
- Aura Candles– Our 8.5 oz candles feature a clean-burning coconut wax blend, lead-free cotton wicks, and premium fragrance oils that are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of phthalates and parabens. shopauracandles.com
- BOMBAS – Bombas is a comfort focused apparel brand with a mission to help those facing housing insecurity; making socks, underwear, and t-shirts, the three most requested clothing items at homeless shelters and, since 2013, Bombas has donated over 150 million clothing items to our 4000+ Giving Partners around the US. bombas.com
- CHAOS CANDLE COMPANY – Unveil our room spray to shroud your space in a generous swirl of Almond Milk, Musk, Iris and Freesia, awakening the night with every dark mist. chaoscandlecompany.com/products/satin-slumber-room-spray
- Dassai Blue – Symbolizing our desire to create only the finest Junmai Daiginjo, the Dassai Blue Type 23 is our Flagship sake that utilizes only the highest quality Yamada Nishiki rice, polished to a remarkable 23%. https://dassai-blue.com/products/dassaiblue-23
- DELSEY PARIS – The new Cadence luggage collection from DELSEY PARIS blends minimalist elegance with advanced travel innovation, featuring DELSEY’s patented SECURITECH® zipper, shock-absorbing wheels to reduce vibration and noise, and an anti-microbial interior lining. delsey.com
- Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina – An oasis of redefined luxury, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina thoughtfully welcomes guests to a spacious and private oceanfront resort destination set on 642 acres within the wonders of nature and Oahu’s western coastline. fourseasons.com/oahu
- Frank J Sileo PhD – ‘The Small and Tall Ball’ is a picture book for children on diverse families and inclusion. drfranksileo.com
- IPSY – Score more buzzworthy products and brands for less with the world’s largest beauty membership. https://www.ipsy.com/
- Made By Mimi Designs – Handmade custom jewelry, with each piece crafted in a unique design; great for gifts, holidays and other specific themes from sparkly and fun to casual and funky. madebymimidesigns.com
- Martingale Cognac – Martingale is a premium award winning cognac that is rooted in French heritage and craftsmanship full of innovation, we are custom made for a new generation. martingalecognac.com
- Molly Bz Cookies – Molly Bz Gourmet 5 oz Dubai stuffed Brownie set- an indulgent gooey brownie stuffed with pistachio & Kanafe for the best dessert eva! mollybz.com
- Perfume Street – Trusted by Borsalino, Perfume Street created the brand’s first fragrances—Black Iris and White Iris—drawing inspiration from its cinematic heritage and timeless elegance. https://perfume-street.us/
- Physicians Formula – Thoughtfully designed for all skin types, including sensitive, with hypoallergenic formulas since 1937 and always 100% cruelty-free. https://www.physiciansformula.com/
- Puzzles of Color – Puzzles of Color showcases contemporary artists of color through vibrant puzzles paired with curated playlists, immersing users in the world and rhythm of each artist’s creation. puzzlesofcolor.com
- Rabbit – The Rabbit Craft Cocktail Set is an innovative, multi-functional collection designed to elevate your at-home bar and cocktail making experience. rabbitwine.com
- The Op Games – TAPPLE and Flip 7, two fan-favorite games from The Op Games designed to spark creativity and friendly competition, bring a whole lot of fun to your next game night, offering Fast Word Fun to Press Your Luck Meets Strategy. theop.games
- Tony’s Chocolonely – Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Bars. https://us.tonyschocolonely.com/products/milk-caramel-sea-salt-32
- VITURE – Redefine reality with VITURE, the #1 XR brand in the U.S., and its most advanced XR/AR glasses that turn every moment into a giant, cinematic world wherever you go, from gaming and streaming to Switch play (via Pro Mobile Dock) and the world’s first real-time 2D-to-3D transformation for a truly never-go-back experience. viture.com
- wet n wild® – Wet n Wild® has made budget beauty accessible to mass audiences since 1979, continuing to reinvent value through high-performance essentials and new innovations infused with nourishing ingredients in clean, cruelty-free formulas. https://www.wetnwildbeauty.com/
- WildPlaces Africa – 4 Day Gorilla and Big Game Safari through Uganda’s exclusive wilderness. https://wildplacesafrica.com/
- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel – Nestled in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the only AAA Five Diamond casino resort, is offering one night of pure bliss in luxurious accommodations with two tickets to see a world-class show at Yaamava’ Theater, dinner for two at the award-winning Pines Modern Steakhouse ($500 gift card), spa treatments for two at the Forbes Five-Star Serrano Spa ($500 gift card), and round-trip ground transportation for those guests located in Southern California. yaamava.com
Backstage, each presenter along with Michael B Jordan, will autograph a gift bag, which will be auctioned with all the contents included. Proceeds will be donated to American Cinematheque.
Michael B Jordan is the 39th honoree of The American Cinematheque. Since 1986, the organization has honored an individual who has made a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture. Past recipients have included Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Samuel L. Jackson, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Al Pacino, Steve Martin, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage, Bruce Willis, Jodie Foster, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, Rob Reiner, Michael Douglas, Sean Connery, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Bette Midler and Eddie Murphy.
About American Cinematheque:
Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation. The AC celebrates the film-going experience at the core of its mission. Since it first began showing films in theatres in 1985, the American Cinematheque has provided a wide range of film programming, with both new and repertory cinema, hosting screenings, panels, and special events with thousands of filmmakers. Presenting in 35mm, 70mm, rare nitrate, and state-of-the-art-digital. The AC is committed to diversified programming and audience reach, through engaging with Los Angeles County’s 88 school districts to broaden the AC Educational Screening Series (AC/ESS). This series reinforces students’ educational experience, while cultivating the next generation of film lovers. The American Cinematheque showcases hundreds of films a year; it connects the filmmaker to the audience and film history to its future. For more information, please visit americancinematheque.com.
About Backstage Creations:
BACKSTAGE CREATIONS was created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting Retreat concept and has produced suites at industry honors including the Emmy® Awards, ESPYS, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, MTV Awards, Tony Awards, BET and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS features an emphasis on charitable donations at our Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships. Backstage Creations Retreats and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and our clients appear in OK Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, People.com, US Weekly, In Touch, Town & Country and many other print and online publications. www.backstagecreations.com
##