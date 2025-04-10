Celebrity Spotlight: Gemma Creagh

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’ve been writing for a very long time—pretty much since I was a child. However, a few years

back when I was fresh out of college, I was lucky when I got funding for the very first thing I

applied for. Beginners' luck on steroids. It certainly hasn’t quite been plain sailing in the

years’ since, but I’ve stuck with it, and learned a huge amount along the way. After a string

of rejections I went back and did my master’s, worked all sorts of odd jobs in the private

sector, in an arts venue. I was Project Manager of Women in Film and TV Ireland. Now my

day job is as the Assistant Editor at Film Ireland, which is great—I get to meet such sound

filmmakers and watch a lot of deadly films.

How would you describe Conveyance?

It’s a comedy-horror short set against the backdrop of the Irish housing crisis. After years of

searching and being tormented by terrible roommates and parental pressure Brian (Patrick

Martins) and Suzanne (Chrissie Cronin) finally find their dream home. However, when they

move in, they soon discover why it was so affordable. At its heart, it’s a story about one

young couple struggling to communicate…It's spooky, it's funny, and features all the classic

horror tropes—but with a bit of twist.

What was it like working with such a great crew?

For a first-time director, I was very lucky to be surrounded by such high-calibre talent across

the board. Our cast are incredible. Each and every one. I’ve known our DOP, Jaro Waldeck,

since my days as a Training Manager and then at WFT, so it was amazing to finally see her

in action behind the camera. Working with editor Phil Shanahan made the film—his

encyclopaedic knowledge of film not only elevated the final cut but helped us navigate a few

hairy technical situations. One of our producers, Maeve McGrath, who I’ve always admired

as a programmer and creative, also had a hilarious cameo in the film.

What were some challenges of working on the project?

The biggest challenge was time—even with four days we had a really tight shoot schedule

and a lot of locations, set ups and technical elements, especially when it came to the

supernatural elements. Also, balancing tone is always tough when you're mixing comedy

and horror.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

The chats and the food. To save money, my mum and my best friend did the catering—and

they nailed it. Tasty snacks, sandwiches, and a pretty epic mac and cheese. We were very

well fed, which made all the difference when you’re on your feet for that length of time.

What else are you working on?

I’m attached to some really exciting short films, and I’ve got a few longer-form projects in

development. There’s a series set in the cutthroat world of tech sales during the Celtic Tiger,

and another based on a play of mine—it follows an American actor who reconnects with his

estranged, dysfunctional Irish family in an attempt to nail the accent for the role of a lifetime.

And of course, there's a feature length adaptation of Conveyance—it’s a bit darker. In this

version Brian and Suzanne have broken up… but thanks to the housing crisis, they’re still

stuck living together. However first…I’ve been commissioned to write a play—so that’s

immediately next on the to-do list.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I have two… firstly I ALMOST put down science as my first choice on my college application.

Ironically, in Dublin, it was harder to get into film or media at the time. .

Then, Roy Keane was at my wedding. Well—sort of. He just happened to be at the venue on

the same day. But I have a photo. I promised I wouldn’t upload it.

What are you watching on TV these days?

The last programs I caught were Yellowjackets, White Lotus and Severance—some very

prestige TV there. However Australian MAFS is my guilty pleasure. I’m a season behind

though, so no spoilers please.

Anything else you want to share?

Yes! If anyone’s in Dublin on the 10th of May and wants to catch Conveyance on the big

screen, we’ll be screening at the wonderful Ranelagh Film Festival.