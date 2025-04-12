The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/3/2022
Originally posted on May 3, 2022 @ 9:14 pm
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/3/2022
- Jen’s outfit is oddly cute.
- I am so proud of Jackie for making her health a priority.
- Teresa is not allowed to scream. Yeah, I don’t think she will follow that rule.
- Dolores has a new man! She looks so happy!
- I would not want to meet Dolores in a dark alley. I am the biggest Dolores STAN, but she is like me, push hard enough and it is all over.
- Can’t Dolores understand both sides?
- WTF is Jennifer talking about? She seems to want everyone to kiss her ass and doesn’t like that Dolores and Margaret call her out.
- I am so confused about all the yelling….apparently Jennifer and Dolores hate each other, Margaret and Melissa hate Jennifer and Jennifer is just screaming?
- Maybe Jackie should have used a better choice of words, but she was right.
- I don’t want to hear the word analogy either, Melissa.
- So basically, everyone is digging on everyone?
- Jennifer seems to be the common denominator in all this drama, just saying.
- The men make this entire franchise. As an aside, I would love to see an Ultimate Guys Trip.
- I know Teresa is in her love bubble, but I truly hope that Luis treats her as well as she is saying.
- The caveman and Oprah….Andy, don’t you ever change!
- It is nobody’s business if Teresa wants to sign a prenup.
- Dolores is so diplomatic about not being at the engagement party, but you can totally see the hurt in her eyes.
- I know Melissa and Teresa are not close, but I understand why Melissa is so hurt by not being a bridesmaid. I didn’t realize how much she did for Teresa and Joe’s parents.
- If I get married, I’m eloping. Same, Dolores, same.
- Wait, what? Teresa wanted Melissa to postpone her wedding so Teresa wouldn’t be pregnant at the wedding? WHAT?
- Joey makes a valid point about it being disrespectful to not have Melissa in the wedding.
- The Gorgas/Giudices need to let this drama GO.
- Was there a black out by coincidence or did they do it on purpose?
- All roads lead back to Melissa. We got it!
- I still don’t see what Gia did wrong? She didn’t like Joey talking about her dad and grandparents. That is her right.
- Wow, we are really getting lots of old school footage. I love it!
- You just air slapped me! Why did this make me laugh so hard?
- Wow, Joey is quitting because of this bitch boy debacle?
- More next week, stay tuned!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]