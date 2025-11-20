Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/20/2025

We are at the season finale for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox. Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Kody Brown and Brianna LaPaglia remain as they face interrogation.

The recruits are not to reveal they are in the military. They have been awake for 24 hours and have 12 hours of interrogation and torture remaining.

Brianna is forced to wear sunglasses and change into new clothes, while Andrew is yelled at for closing his eyes.

Kody is interrogated by two interrogators, including the female one, who is not putting up with his BS.

The Umpire and staff are NOT impressed with Kody.

Gia is terrified but pushing through by giving her story about being with her friend Andrew. She is really impressing everyone.

Everyone else changes into their new uniforms while telling their stories. Shawn gives a story about rucking for influencer content. She builds a rapport.

Andrew also tries to build rapport but ends up pissing off the interrogator. He tries to explain where his wife and kids are but continues to piss off the interrogator by getting confrontational.

We get a flashback to the training about how to handle interrogation and how to use stories about being there for a charity trip to restore soccer fields.

Gia seems to do well, but Andrew begins to fall apart. In fact, Gia speaking about her Italian heritage being connected to soccer really helped!

Shawn sticks with her influencer story and ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time. She also talks about being a mom and having to pay the bills to support her kids.

Brianna and Kody also use the influencer story, with Brianna using talking about a new show and Kody creeping her out.

Later on, Brianna gets called out for lying and has dirty water thrown on her, while Kody has it thrown on him for being creepy, all while being yelled at by the interrogators.

Kody is at his breaking point as the interrogator gets in his face.

Andrew and Shawn are put into a room together with the interrogators. He is called out for lying about his wife and told Gia, who is also in the room, ratted him out.

Andrew and Shawn are put to the test for their relationship and the win. Gia is also with them and pushed down into the water. Shawn is also pushed in and yelled at for being dishonest. She apologizes for disappointing the interrogators, while Andrew falls apart and fails, thus having to turn in his armband.

The remaining recruits all learn Andrew is gone. Shawn is more determined than ever to win. They now must hold sandbags over their heads while squatting….in 100 degree heat.

Kody is called out for not helping the ladies by the female interrogator and, for real, I want to be BFF with her, she is feisty AF. She is not putting up with him at ALL! He fails and gets his armband taken away due to shutting down.

The ladies are the last three standing. They must be buried alive in mud and not break cover….by staying silent and not mentioning the military. All the while, the staff is watching and giving commentary.

Brianna admits that she is with Special Forces and fails, therefore, having her armband removed.

Only Shawn and Gia remain being buried alive. They deny being in the military and PASS! BOOYAH!

We get a montage of their time on the show as the staff hugs them.

Congratulations, ladies!