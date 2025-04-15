ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/19/2022
ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/19/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 20, 2022 @ 9:29 pm

ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/19/2022

  • It’s like three Ivys tall!–Ivy describing Oscar the Ostrich. Cutest moment of the night!
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay dropping the egg was probably unplanned, but it was a funny moment.
  • I never knew there were so many types of eggs! Now I want to try them!
  • Ivy is officially my new favorite after smashing her ostrich egg with a hammer. That is ingenious!
  • Chef Ramsay joking with A’Dan was so sweet. I think those two have a special, sweet bond.
  • Grayson, Eva and A’Dan are the top three cooks for the challenge, with A’Dan winning and being sent to the top six!
  • The pick your own beef-Operation style game is frustrating, but fun to watch.
  • It really squicks me out that they choose the ACTUAL meat they are cooking with their bare hands–no gloves or utensils or anything.
  • Mmmm, now I really want steak.
  • Poor Cruz got hurt! I am glad he is okay though.
  • I was so scared that Ivy was going to set the kitchen on fire.
  • Grayson’s marinated tri-tip steak looks so delicious, but it is disappointing that it lacked the flavor the judges wanted.
  • Molly’s filet mignon looks delicious. I feel bad it was overcooked since she loves grilling meat.
  • Eva’s flank steak and sides needs to be in my belly….NOW!
  • Ivy’s flat iron steak and potatoes is a hit with the judges.
  • Liya also impresses the judges with her skirt steak.
  • Cruz confuses the judges by putting the steak in the oven, but they like the seasoning and most of the sides.
  • Liya won the challenge and will go to a ranch and have her recipe published on the Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner website. She is also safe.
  • Eva and Ivy are also safe.
  • Grayson, Cruz and Molly are in the bottom three.
  • Cruz is eliminated and gets hugs from the judges, Grayson and Molly.
  • More next week, stay tuned.
