The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/4/2025

-Vanilla lemongrass tea sounds soooo good.

-Jaid has his comp card for modeling. Congratulations!

-Kathy is being a good big sister to Kyle as the news about Maurico breaks.

-Kyle has the right to be upset about the pictures of Maurico and his girlfriend but has no right to know the details.

-Seeing Erika thrive and be so happy is wonderful. It is cute to see her and her designer give her mom the grand tour of her new house.

-I love how Kyle brings awareness to breast cancer to honor her mom, who died of the disease. I also love how she goes with her friends and family members to get mammograms.

-Mauricio took husband and father off his IG bio. Now Kyle is going to remove wife.

-Kathy being the voice of reason and being so supportive of Kyle is so sweet. I know Kyle doesn’t want to talk about it, but Kathy is being so good to her and willing to get to the bottom of Picture-Gate.

-Kathy and Kyle both got clean bills of health from their mammograms.

-Garcelle being a support system for Sutton as she works on her fashion show is so sweet.

-Reba’s flight was cancelled due to the outage with Delta….I feel so bad for her.

-Garcelle and Sutton are angry on Kyle’s behalf! I love this because it shows that despite the ups and downs, the women do care for one another.

-Renee (Erika’s mom) and Erika drinking champagne in the cabana and just talking is such goals. We need to see more of Renee, she seems amazing and sweet.

-Erika coming into her own with her independence is so inspiring. Don’t get me wrong, I completely disagree with how she handled the Tom situation with the earrings, widows and orphans and everything that came with it, but I think she is learning from the experience and becoming a better person.

-Garcelle and Dorit having dinner together just the two of them is probably more shocking than the Maurico pictures.

-Kyle taking wife off her IG bio says she means business according to the women.

-Even though Kyle won’t mention Morgan on the show, the other women have no problem talking about the situation.

-And just like that…the women are fighting over Sutton. Dorit doesn’t think she and Garcelle can be close friends because of Sutton, but Garcelle thinks they can be friends as long as she keeps one eye open.

-Dorit is going to the fashion show to prove she is the better person….or something. She also admits that she will be Sutton’s BFF if she gave her a Kelly bag.

-This fashion show looks like it is going to be fun, but we all know it is going to end in disaster.

-I love how Jaid and Jennifer Tilly are both in the show.

-Aw, Reba can’t make it to the show due to the cancelled flights. I feel so bad for her and Sutton.

-DORIT! Sutton invited you because she wanted you there, let it go. If she didn’t want you there, she wouldn’t have invited you….just like you weren’t invited to Augusta.

-Hordry-vers…..hor’dourves. I heard it both ways. Love Kathy!

-Why is Kathy wandering on the stage? Everyone is so WTF about this.

-Kathy thinks Dorit should narrate the fashion show and I have no idea what to do with this information.

-Kathy is just Kathy-ing her way down the runway as the show is happening.

-The one model pat Kathy on the shoulder, said hi and went back to strutting.

-All the ladies not named Dorit love the line and are proud of Sutton. Even Erika, who says Sutton may not win awards for her designs appreciated and enjoyed it.

-Jennifer is having a blast and I want to just drink and have fun with her.

-Garcelle being so excited for Jaid is so cute!

-I love how the woman are supporting Sutton and actually managed to have an event without fighting.

