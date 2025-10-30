What to Watch: Get Organized with The Home Edit

Need something to watch? Check out the new series Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netlflix. It just dropped this morning and already has people talking.

More details below!

Join Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit as they bring their skills to their new Netflix lifestyle series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients. From their home state of Tennessee, to New York and California, each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer. Celebrity clients featured in the series include Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane & Katelyn Brown.