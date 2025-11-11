The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 14 Reunion Preview

BRAVO’S ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ THREE-PART REUNION BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 1 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

· “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” three-part reunion premieres Tuesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. It concludes with a supersized Reunion Part 3 on Tuesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Extended uncensored versions of the episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

· Host Andy Cohen joins Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and new housewife Bozoma Saint John as they revisit an emotional season 14 that saw monumental changes and new beginnings for the ladies of 90210. Friends Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also join.

· The current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is pacing to be the show’s most-watched ever and also the most-watched “Real Housewives” season in nine years in the 18-49 demo.

· “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show” has been viewed more than 19 million times this season across all platforms with a 63% increase in viewership from the previous season.

Part 1: Tuesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

On the heels of a tumultuous season, the ladies of Beverly Hills reunite to work through hurt feelings and shocking allegations. Dorit speaks out about her separation and feeling unsupported by Kyle, but a surprise statement leaves her at a loss for words. Bozoma responds to those questioning her relationship with Keely and accusations that she was being manipulated by Dorit. Garcelle has to answer for hurtful insinuations she made throughout the year.

Part 2: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues as Kyle and Dorit face off over Kyle’s text to PK, putting more strain on their already fragile friendship. Boz stands firm on her claim that one of the women is not telling the truth. The fabulous Jennifer Tilly joins the action, but it isn’t all diamonds and caviar when she’s called out for her shady comments. Sutton is put in the hot seat, first by the arrival of Kathy Hilton and then for short-changing the size of Dorit’s wallet.

Part 3: Tuesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

As the reunion concludes, Sutton and Dorit continue to go head-to-head. Erika is forced to confront Tom’s damning conviction and also reveals how this saga has impacted her relationship with her son. Kyle tearfully explores the end of her marriage, while big sister Kathy struggles to wrap her head around it. Just as the night is drawing to a close, one Housewife storms off, leaving the rest of the women stunned and confused.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company, and 32 Flavors for Bravo. Alex Baskin, Craig Turner, Maryam- Jahanbin, Lucilla D’Agostino, Jen McClure-Metz, and Joseph Ferraro executive produce. Andy Cohen also executive produces.

