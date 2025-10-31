The Masked Singer: Ready to Fly
The Masked Singer Season 4, Episode 1 Reveal: Drag-on Along

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 24, 2020 @ 12:17 am

The Masked Singer season four debuted tonight on Fox with the first five masked celebrities performing. While it was a fun night, we eventually had to say goodbye to one singer.

 

Check out the unmasking and reveal of the DRAGON!

“THE DRAGON’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/y-fmdcrTS3E

“THE DRAGON’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zA0GLx1opOc 

That’s right, the Dragon is none other than Busta Rhymes. Check back next week for more reveals.

