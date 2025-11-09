The Masked Singer: The Super Six Become The Terrific Three

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox was a TRIPLE elimination. After seeing six amazing acts, we had to say goodbye to Popcorn, Jellyfish and Seahorse. See their unmaskings and interviews below!

“POPCORN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/_g3JcOdUbZo

“POPCORN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/9i-ORmJTxIg

“JELLYFISH’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/chFPAA3SYPg

“JELLYFISH’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/7kGquns7tiU

“SEAHORSE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/or1DUl7oqAI

“SEAHORSE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/jdbXFw5wgNg

“POPCORN” IS GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER TAYLOR DANE,

“JELLYFISH” IS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SNOWBOARDER CHLOE KIM

AND “SEAHORSE” IS SINGER TORI KELLY!

Tune in next week for a sing along special!