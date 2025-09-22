Recaps TV News

The Masked Singer Reveals The Eagle

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 10, 2019 @ 12:38 am

The EAGLE has landed. Tonight America learned the identity of the Eagle on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The judges initially guessed it was either Jeff Foxworthy, Adam Corolla or Craig Ferguson, but it ended up being Celebrity Rehab alum/Loveline host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Details from tonight’s episode:

THE EAGLE” IS DOCTOR, RADIO HOST and

TV PERSONALITY DR. DREW!

 

“THE EAGLE” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/Dv5sN9WIgF0

“THE EAGLE” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/ddVZOLrsSu8

 

WATCH SIX CELEBRITY CONTESTANTS RETURN AND

PERFORM FOR THE SECOND TIME ON “THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

